What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Dolphins

It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida When : Sunday, October 23

: Sunday, October 23 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Steelers vs Dolphins online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Steelers vs Dolphins can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC's NFL games including regular season and playoff games.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.

Week 7 Schedule

WEEK 7 Thursday, Oct. 20 New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 23 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., FOX Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., CBS New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Monday, Oct. 24 Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

