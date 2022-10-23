What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Steelers vs Dolphins

By Oct 23, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
  • When: Sunday, October 23
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Steelers vs Dolphins online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Steelers vs Dolphins can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 7 Schedule

WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 20
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 23
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., FOX
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX
New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Monday, Oct. 24
Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

The perfect NFL season: 1972 Miami Dolphins set to celebrate 50th anniversary tonight on Sunday Night Football

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Last week on Sunday Night Football, we watched Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles deliver a crushing 26-17 blow to interim QB Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys, extending Philly’s win streak to 6-0 as they remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While this year’s Eagles’ squad looks like they’ve pulled a complete 180 turn from last season when they finished 9-8 and lost to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card, it’s still too early to determine whether or not Philadelphia has a shot of making it through the regular season (and postseason) with a perfect record.

Who is the only team in the NFL with a perfect season?

The only team in NFL history to ever achieve that milestone is the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The team, coached by Don Shula, went 14-0 in the regular season, beat the Browns in the AFC Divisional Round, won 21-17 at Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game, and then defeated Washington in the Super Bowl to finish a perfect 17-0. The 1972 Super Bowl champion Dolphins will be honored this week at pregame and halftime on Sunday Night Football–when the Steelers take on Miami–at Hard Rock Stadium as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of that monumental season.

8 Dolphins from that year’s memorable AFC Championship Game against the Steelers were named Pro Football Hall of Famers: Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Paul Warfield, Larry Little, Bobby Beathard, Nick Buoniconti, Jim Langer, and Shula–the winningest head coach in NFL history. Nine Steelers from that game went on to Canton: Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, head coach Chuck Noll, assistant personnel director Bill Nunn, team founder, president and chairman of the board Art Rooney Sr and team president and chairman Dan Rooney.

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season

By Oct 23, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The 2022 NFL Season is in full gear. This week it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Every Sunday Night Football game this season will be available on both NBC and Peacock. See below for the full 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule as well as additional information on how to watch every game on Peacock.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) – Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Steelers at Dolphins

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Packers at Bills

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Titans at Chiefs

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – Chargers at 49ers

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Bengals at Steelers

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices are compatible with Peacock?

In addition to Sunday Night Football, what else can I watch with Peacock Premium?

Premium is your key to unlocking everything Peacock has to offer. You’ll get access to all the live sports and events we have, including Premier League and WWE Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. You’ll also get full seasons of exclusive Peacock Original series, next-day airings of current NBC and Telemundo hits, plus every movie and show available on Peacock. There is always something new to discover on Peacock Premium.

