Felix Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final

ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final.
The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets.
“It’s another great week. I played some great tennis and really fought hard to stand here in front of you today, so big shout-out and thank you to my team,” Auger-Aliassime said during the trophy ceremony.
Auger-Aliassime also won at Rotterdam this year and now has three career titles. He lost his first eight finals but has since claimed three wins in the last four – all in straight sets.
Korda had been bidding for his second title after winning at Parma last year. The 22-year-old American also lost to Andrey Rublev in the Gijon final last week.
“Back-to-back finals is a great achievement,” Korda said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done today, but we’ll be back in the next coming weeks.”
NAPLES, Italy – Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup, the second ATP trophy of his career.
The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and, after a fairly even opening set, Musetti romped to victory in the second. He won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in front of a passionate crowd at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament.
“It was a really tough first set,” Musetti said. “Very long and no breaks … he was not 100% physically. His capacity to stay until the end, to fight until the end, was a big problem for me to solve.
“Today I think I played not the best tennis because I think we were both really emotional, really nervous and there was a lot of tension, but in the important moments I played better. It’s really nice to be here with my family, with the crowd, and it’s a really big win for me and an important moment for my career.”
Musetti broke Berrettini’s serve in the opening game of the second set and again in the seventh game to leave him serving for the match, which he did to love.
Musetti, who didn’t drop a set all week in Naples, saved the only break point he faced on Sunday and made just three unforced errors compared to Berrettini’s 16.
The 20-year-old Musetti lifted his first tour-level crown in Hamburg in July.
Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.
Berrettini recovered from a set down and a foot injury to beat American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
The Italian struggled at the start and had a medical timeout at 5-2 down in the opener to receive treatment.
Berrettini admitted his team thought he should retire but he rallied and served up 10 aces and struck 30 winners across the second and third sets to advance after 2 hours and 25 minutes.
“I don’t even know how I did it,” Berrettini said. “I wasn’t feeling very good. I asked for the physio because my foot was hurting. It happened so many times in my career that I had to fight through so many things, not just thinking about the tennis ball.
“I didn’t want to retire. My team told me `I think you should stop.’ But I tried and I found a way.”
It was easier for Musetti who took just 89 minutes to beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4.
