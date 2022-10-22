Berrettini to face Musetti in all-Italian final in Naples

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three
NAPLES, Italy – It will be an all-Italian final on home soil at the Napoli Cup on Sunday.

Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini will face fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti – in a first matchup between the two players – after both won their respective semifinals at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament on Saturday.

Berrettini recovered from a set down and a foot injury to beat American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

The Italian struggled at the start and had a medical timeout at 5-2 down in the opener to receive treatment.

Berrettini admitted his team thought he should retire but he rallied and served up 10 aces and struck 30 winners across the second and third sets to advance after 2 hours and 25 minutes.

“I don’t even know how I did it,” Berrettini said. “I wasn’t feeling very good. I asked for the physio because my foot was hurting. It happened so many times in my career that I had to fight through so many things, not just thinking about the tennis ball.

“I didn’t want to retire. My team told me `I think you should stop.’ But I tried and I found a way.”

It was easier for Musetti who took just 89 minutes to beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.

Sakkari onto semis in Mexico, qualifies for the WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open 1000 and clinch a place in the WTA Finals.

Sakkari, seeded fourth, will take on the winner of the late match between Marie Bouzkova and Anna Kalinskaya.

Sakkari will play in the WTA Finals for the second straight year. The 27-year-old from Greece advanced to the semifinals in Guadalajara a year ago.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur secured their berths with their efforts at the U.S. Open, and Jessica Pegula arrived in Mexico after punching her ticket last week in San Diego.

Others who qualified included Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

Gauff, who secured her place with two wins this week, lost to Viktoria Azarenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3.

The 33-year-old Azarenka, from Belarus, reached her first semifinal since last October, when she advanced to the final at Indian Wells.

“She’s a young player, but she’s had quite a few already experiences on the tour. I love watching Coco play,” Azarenka said. “I believe that she’s going to do great things in the sport. I feel like she just needs a little bit more to kind of take that one step forward.”

Azarenka, a former No. 1-ranked player in the world, will face off against third-seeded Jessica Pegula, who cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over former U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens.

With the win, Pegula has 37 victories in WTA 1000 tournaments, the most since 2021. She broke a tie with Swiatek (36).

“I saw the stat that I have the most wins over the last two years”, said Pegula, who is having a breakthrough season. “It�s awesome. When I was younger, I never thought that I could string two wins together, its going to be a special stat for the rest of my career.”

Top-ranked Busta out of Napoli Cup, Berrettini progresses

NAPLES, Italy – Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta was eliminated from the Napoli Cup by Miomir Kecmanović on Friday, while home favorite and second-seeded Matteo Berrettini progressed to the semifinals.

Busta had to pull double duty on Friday at the beleaguered tournament, where the start of the singles main draw was delayed until Wednesday because of multiple issues with the playing surface.

Players also threatened to boycott the event, while Corentin Moutet retired from his second-round match against Kecmanović on Thursday after complaining about the slippery conditions on the outdoor courts next to the bay.

Busta comfortably beat Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-1 on Friday morning but couldn’t back that up as he went on to lose to the fifth-seeded Kecmanović 7-5, 6-2.

The Serbian player will face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the semifinals after he emphatically beat Daniel Elahi Galan 6-3, 6-0.

The other semifinal pits Berrettini against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

Berrettini cruised to a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over Taro Daniel, much to the delight of the passionate home crowd, which also included his parents.

“It’s super important and I’m super proud that they’re here,” Berrettini said.

“Obviously without them I wouldn’t be here. . . . When I started playing tennis, they were the ones that brought me everywhere, so I’m so happy that they’re here, that they can enjoy this atmosphere, and hopefully they’re proud of me.”

McDonald rallied to beat Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

