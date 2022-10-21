Sakkari onto semis in Mexico, qualifies for WTA Finals

Associated PressOct 21, 2022, 11:52 PM EDT
GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open 1000 and clinch a place in the WTA Finals.

Sakkari, seeded fourth, will take on the winner of the late match between Marie Bouzkova and Anna Kalinskaya.

Sakkari will play in the WTA Finals for the second straight year. The 27-year-old from Greece advanced to the semifinals in Guadalajara a year ago.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur secured their berths with their efforts at the U.S. Open, and Jessica Pegula arrived in Mexico after punching her ticket last week in San Diego.

Others who qualified included Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

Gauff, who secured her place with two wins this week, lost to Viktoria Azarenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3.

The 33-year-old Azarenka, from Belarus, reached her first semifinal since last October, when she advanced to the final at Indian Wells.

“She’s a young player, but she’s had quite a few already experiences on the tour. I love watching Coco play,” Azarenka said. “I believe that she’s going to do great things in the sport. I feel like she just needs a little bit more to kind of take that one step forward.”

Azarenka, a former No. 1-ranked player in the world, will face off against third-seeded Jessica Pegula, who cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over former U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens.

With the win, Pegula has 37 victories in WTA 1000 tournaments, the most since 2021. She broke a tie with Swiatek (36).

“I saw the stat that I have the most wins over the last two years”, said Pegula, who is having a breakthrough season. “It�s awesome. When I was younger, I never thought that I could string two wins together, its going to be a special stat for the rest of my career.”

Felix Auger-Aliassime wins European Open final

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT
ANTWERP, Belgium — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets.

“It’s another great week. I played some great tennis and really fought hard to stand here in front of you today, so big shout-out and thank you to my team,” Auger-Aliassime said during the trophy ceremony.

Auger-Aliassime also won at Rotterdam this year and now has three career titles. He lost his first eight finals but has since claimed three wins in the last four – all in straight sets.

Korda had been bidding for his second title after winning at Parma last year. The 22-year-old American also lost to Andrey Rublev in the Gijon final last week.

“Back-to-back finals is a great achievement,” Korda said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it done today, but we’ll be back in the next coming weeks.”

Musetti beats Berrettini to win Napoli Cup and 2nd ATP title

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT
Croatia v Italy - Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Bologna
NAPLES, Italy – Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup, the second ATP trophy of his career.

The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and, after a fairly even opening set, Musetti romped to victory in the second. He won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in front of a passionate crowd at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament.

“It was a really tough first set,” Musetti said. “Very long and no breaks … he was not 100% physically. His capacity to stay until the end, to fight until the end, was a big problem for me to solve.

“Today I think I played not the best tennis because I think we were both really emotional, really nervous and there was a lot of tension, but in the important moments I played better. It’s really nice to be here with my family, with the crowd, and it’s a really big win for me and an important moment for my career.”

Musetti broke Berrettini’s serve in the opening game of the second set and again in the seventh game to leave him serving for the match, which he did to love.

Musetti, who didn’t drop a set all week in Naples, saved the only break point he faced on Sunday and made just three unforced errors compared to Berrettini’s 16.

The 20-year-old Musetti lifted his first tour-level crown in Hamburg in July.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.