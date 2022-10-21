Sakkari onto semis in Mexico, qualifies for the WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open 1000 and clinch a place in the WTA Finals.

Sakkari, seeded fourth, will take on the winner of the late match between Marie Bouzkova and Anna Kalinskaya.

Sakkari will play in the WTA Finals for the second straight year. The 27-year-old from Greece advanced to the semifinals in Guadalajara a year ago.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur secured their berths with their efforts at the U.S. Open, and Jessica Pegula arrived in Mexico after punching her ticket last week in San Diego.

Others who qualified included Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

Gauff, who secured her place with two wins this week, lost to Viktoria Azarenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3.

The 33-year-old Azarenka, from Belarus, reached her first semifinal since last October, when she advanced to the final at Indian Wells.

“She’s a young player, but she’s had quite a few already experiences on the tour. I love watching Coco play,” Azarenka said. “I believe that she’s going to do great things in the sport. I feel like she just needs a little bit more to kind of take that one step forward.”

Azarenka, a former No. 1-ranked player in the world, will face off against third-seeded Jessica Pegula, who cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over former U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens.

With the win, Pegula has 37 victories in WTA 1000 tournaments, the most since 2021. She broke a tie with Swiatek (36).

“I saw the stat that I have the most wins over the last two years”, said Pegula, who is having a breakthrough season. “It�s awesome. When I was younger, I never thought that I could string two wins together, its going to be a special stat for the rest of my career.”

Top-ranked Busta out of Napoli Cup, Berrettini progresses

NAPLES, Italy – Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta was eliminated from the Napoli Cup by Miomir Kecmanović on Friday, while home favorite and second-seeded Matteo Berrettini progressed to the semifinals.

Busta had to pull double duty on Friday at the beleaguered tournament, where the start of the singles main draw was delayed until Wednesday because of multiple issues with the playing surface.

Players also threatened to boycott the event, while Corentin Moutet retired from his second-round match against Kecmanović on Thursday after complaining about the slippery conditions on the outdoor courts next to the bay.

Busta comfortably beat Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-1 on Friday morning but couldn’t back that up as he went on to lose to the fifth-seeded Kecmanović 7-5, 6-2.

The Serbian player will face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the semifinals after he emphatically beat Daniel Elahi Galan 6-3, 6-0.

The other semifinal pits Berrettini against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

Berrettini cruised to a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over Taro Daniel, much to the delight of the passionate home crowd, which also included his parents.

“It’s super important and I’m super proud that they’re here,” Berrettini said.

“Obviously without them I wouldn’t be here. . . . When I started playing tennis, they were the ones that brought me everywhere, so I’m so happy that they’re here, that they can enjoy this atmosphere, and hopefully they’re proud of me.”

McDonald rallied to beat Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.

Berrettini gets revenge on Carballes Baena in Naples

NAPLES, Italy — Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini comfortably beat Roberto Carballes Baena in the beleaguered Napoli Cup to reach the quarterfinals and avenge last week’s loss in Florence.

Just eight days after Carballes Baena had upset the Italian on the indoor courts in Florence, Berrettini took just 91 minutes to triumph 6-4, 6-2 on the outdoor courts in Naples in front of another passionate home crowd.

“The atmosphere, the conditions (were different to Florence) for sure,” Berrettini said. “This is outdoor, way warmer, and I wanted to get revenge.

“I felt like I had a lot of chances last week and it was tough to digest, especially because I played in Florence, in Italy, so it was really tough. But today I stepped on the court, I think with even more will to win this match, and I think I played better.”

Berrettini will next face Taro Daniel, after the Japanese player beat Pedro Cachin 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Mackenzie McDonald of the United States upset third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 in the second round, just hours after also eliminating Francesco Passaro in the delayed tournament.

Several players had to pull double duty as the start of the singles main draw had been postponed by two days because of multiple issues with the playing surface.

Players had threatened to boycott the event, and play was also stopped early when it finally got underway because of humidity and slippery conditions on the courts situated next to the bay.

Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen started off the morning by completing his 6-4, 7-6 (8) victory over Marton Fucsovics before returning to see off sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez 7-6 (5), 7-6 (11) to leave him on the verge of becoming the first Chinese player to break into the top 100 when the ATP rankings are announced.

Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta was playing Fabio Fognini later.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.