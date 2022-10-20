Last week on Sunday Night Football, we watched Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles deliver a crushing 26-17 blow to interim QB Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys, extending Philly’s win streak to 6-0 as they remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While this year’s Eagles’ squad looks like they’ve pulled a complete 180 turn from last season when they finished 9-8 and lost to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card, it’s still too early to determine whether or not Philadelphia has a shot of making it through the regular season (and postseason) with a perfect record.

Who is the only team in the NFL with a perfect season?

The only team in NFL history to ever achieve that milestone is the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The team, coached by Don Shula, went 14-0 in the regular season, beat the Browns in the AFC Divisional Round, won 21-17 at Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game, and then defeated Washington in the Super Bowl to finish a perfect 17-0. The 1972 Super Bowl champion Dolphins will be honored this week at pregame and halftime on Sunday Night Football–when the Steelers take on Miami–at Hard Rock Stadium as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of that monumental season.

In honor of celebrating the 50th anniversary of our Perfect Season, take a look at this 🧵 to see what a gameday was like in 1972! 🏈🐬 pic.twitter.com/DB1rqWnMX2 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 20, 2022

8 Dolphins from that year’s memorable AFC Championship Game against the Steelers were named Pro Football Hall of Famers: Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Paul Warfield, Larry Little, Bobby Beathard, Nick Buoniconti, Jim Langer, and Shula–the winningest head coach in NFL history. Nine Steelers from that game went on to Canton: Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, head coach Chuck Noll, assistant personnel director Bill Nunn, team founder, president and chairman of the board Art Rooney Sr and team president and chairman Dan Rooney.

Where : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida When : Sunday, October 23

: Sunday, October 23 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com.

