Berrettini gets revenge on Carballes Baena in Naples

Associated PressOct 20, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT
Getty Images
0 Comments

NAPLES, Italy — Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini comfortably beat Roberto Carballes Baena in the beleaguered Napoli Cup to reach the quarterfinals and avenge last week’s loss in Florence.

Just eight days after Carballes Baena had upset the Italian on the indoor courts in Florence, Berrettini took just 91 minutes to triumph 6-4, 6-2 on the outdoor courts in Naples in front of another passionate home crowd.

“The atmosphere, the conditions (were different to Florence) for sure,” Berrettini said. “This is outdoor, way warmer, and I wanted to get revenge.

“I felt like I had a lot of chances last week and it was tough to digest, especially because I played in Florence, in Italy, so it was really tough. But today I stepped on the court, I think with even more will to win this match, and I think I played better.”

Berrettini will next face Taro Daniel, after the Japanese player beat Pedro Cachin 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Mackenzie McDonald of the United States upset third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 in the second round, just hours after also eliminating Francesco Passaro in the delayed tournament.

Several players had to pull double duty as the start of the singles main draw had been postponed by two days because of multiple issues with the playing surface.

Players had threatened to boycott the event, and play was also stopped early when it finally got underway because of humidity and slippery conditions on the courts situated next to the bay.

Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen started off the morning by completing his 6-4, 7-6 (8) victory over Marton Fucsovics before returning to see off sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez 7-6 (5), 7-6 (11) to leave him on the verge of becoming the first Chinese player to break into the top 100 when the ATP rankings are announced.

Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta was playing Fabio Fognini later.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.

Moutet uses some trickery to beat Nardi in Naples

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT
Getty Images
1 Comment

NAPLES, Italy — Corentin Moutet drew whistles from the crowd when he showed off with a bit of trickery as he rallied past 19-year-old Italian wild card Luca Nardi 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first round of the Napoli Cup.

In the second-set tiebreaker, Moutet faked hitting an overhead by swinging his racket through the air then won the point with a drop shot instead. The 65th-ranked Frenchman required more than 3 1/2 hours to finish Nardi off.

Also on the outdoor hard courts of the Tennis Club Napoli, sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez defeated home favorite Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 7-6 (3) to end an 11-match losing streak. Roberto Carballes Baena beat Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 and will next face second-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

Berrettini accepted a late wild card after losing his opening match to Carballes Baena in Florence last week.

Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen was leading Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 2-2 and Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo was leading Laslo Djere 6-4, 5-5 when both matches were suspended because of humidity and slippery conditions on the courts situated next to the bay.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beats Vekic to win San Diego title

Associated PressOct 17, 2022, 1:43 AM EDT
Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
1 Comment

SAN DIEGO — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a challenge from qualifier Donna Vekic to win the San Diego Open title 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Swiatek earned her tour-leading 64th victory of the season heading into the WTA Finals that begin Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. The event features the tour’s top eight singles and doubles teams.

The 21-year-old won her eighth title of the season, including the French Open and U.S. Open earlier this year.

“I’ve worked hard with my coach and my psychologist to keep focused on those moments that make it easier to close the match,” Swiatek said. “I just wanted to be proactive in making my shots.”

Speaking in her native Polish, Swiatek thanked the vocal Polish contingent that exhorted her with chants of “Iga! Iga!”

“I wanted to be the one who hit the last ball in, use my patience more and not think too much,” said Swiatek, who ascended to world No. 1 some seven months ago following the surprise retirement of Australia’s Ash Barty.

Swiatek was awarded a winner’s check of $116,340 along with a yellow surfboard.

Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula won the doubles final, defeating Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 1-6, 7-5, (10-4). Top-seeded Gauff and Pegula had to play two full matches on Sunday because rain postponed the semifinal match.

After Vekic won the second set, Swiatek left no doubt about her dominance in the final set with her array of topspin cross-court forehands and looping shots that flustered her tiring opponent.

“I managed to win the second set, but in the third I just hit the Iga wall,” said Vekic, who came into the first-year WTA event as an unseeded qualifier, winning seven matches in eight days.

“She played out of this world,” the Croatian added. “She showed why she’s definitely the best player in the world right now.”

An unlikely finalist, Vekic, ranked 77th, reached the finals only a few hours before her match with Swiatek, claiming a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) semifinal win over unseeded Danielle Collins of the U.S.

Spread over two days due to Saturday night’s two lengthy rain delays, the Vekic-Collins match totaled three hours, including Sunday’s 32-minute finish. Collins re-started with a 4-2 edge in the third set, but Vekic battled back to earn the finals berth.