It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins this Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers

In their first season since QB Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement after an 18-year career in Pittsburgh, the Steelers–who have never had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin–are 2-4 through the first six games. Pittsburgh snapped a 4-game losing streak with a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday but lost QB Kenny Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, who was making his second career start, in the third quarter with a concussion. Veteran QB Mitch Trubisky, who was signed in free agency on a 2-year deal, relieved the rookie finishing 9-of-12 for 144 yards and a touchdown. Trubisky started the first four games of the season but Tomlin decided to start Pickett in Weeks 5 and 6 to rejuvenate the offense.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins started the season 3-0 under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel but have lost the last three consecutive games since third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa sustained a scary concussion in Week 4 at Cincinnati. 7th-round rookie QB Skylar Thompson made his first career start in last Sunday’s 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings but was quickly replaced by Teddy Bridgewater after sustaining a thumb injury in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater finished 23-of-34 for 329 yards, with two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Dolphins are 9-2 in Tagovailoa’s last 11 starts dating back to Week 11 last season. Tagovailoa has been cleared to return to action and is expected to start this Sunday night against the Steelers.

How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins:

Where : Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida When : Sunday, October 23

: Sunday, October 23 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

