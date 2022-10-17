Who is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL? Eagles, Jalen Hurts improve to 6-0 with win over Cowboys

By Oct 17, 2022
UPDATE: With a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated and improve to 6-0. For full coverage and game analysis, visit ProFootballTalk.

To the surprise of many, there is only one remaining undefeated team in the 2022 NFL season with Week 7 underway – after a 26-17 win over the Cowboys in Week 6, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 6 -0.

In the last five seasons, the Eagles have experienced highs and lows. In 2017, the Eagles finished the regular season 13-3 and went on to defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Nick Foles threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz with just over two minutes remaining to lead the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Philadelphia remained competitive the next two seasons, finishing 9-7 both years to advance to the playoffs. In 2018, Philly fell short in the Divisional round and in 2019, the Birds lost in the Wild Card round. The tides turned the following season when the Eagles finished last in their division with just four wins. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz led the league in interceptions and sacks. When the season ended, head coach Doug Pederson (now the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars) was fired – just three seasons after he led the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy.

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni replaced Pederson in 2021, leading the team to a 9-8 record under a new quarterback: Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama/Oklahoma signal-caller was drafted by the Eagles in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Hurts is the leader of the undefeated Eagles – in Week 6, he finished 15-of-25 for 155 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Next up for the Eagles will be a bye week followed by a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Before Philly moves forward though, let’s look back on how they became the final undefeated team standing in the NFL.

How the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles got to 6-0:

The Eagles have defeated the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, and Dallas Cowboys en route to their perfect 6-0 record.

Philly has outscored opponents 161-105 during this stretch, notching particularly dominant wins over the Vikings (24-7) and Commanders (24-8). Multiple factors have been crucial to their success, not least among them Hurts’s ability on the ground. With elite receivers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders, the Eagles have no shortage of offensive weapons. The defense is led by cornerback Darius Slay in the secondary and edge rusher Haason Reddick, and is well-equipped to challenge opposing offenses.

The overwhelming question moving forward now is: How long can the Eagles stay undefeated?

While 6-0 is an impressive record, the Eagles have not faced significant tests through the first quarter of the season. The Lions and Jaguars specifically were the worst two teams in the NFL last year. The good news is that Philly has one of the league’s easiest schedules this season. Week 6’s matchup against the division-rival Cowboys and Week 12’s matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers should prove challenging tests, but few other games on the schedule appear unwinnable.

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, Maria Taylor sat down with Jalen Hurts to talk about the quarterback’s journey, looking back on his time at Alabama and Oklahoma and finding his way in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming schedule:

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Eagles vs. Steelers

Week 9: Eagles at Texans

Week 10: Eagles vs. Commanders

Week 11: Eagles at Colts

Week 12: Eagles vs. Packers (NBC)

Week 13: Eagles vs. Titans

Week 14: Eagles at Giants

Week 15: Eagles at Bears

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 17: Eagles vs. Saints

Week 18: Eagles vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles recent playoff history:

The Eagles have made the postseason in four of the last five years. Before failing to advance to the playoffs in 2020, the Eagles experienced a three-year drought in which they were unable to make the postseason from 2014-2016.

2021: Eagles lost to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, 31-15

2020: Did not make the postseason

2019: Eagles lost to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round, 17-9

2018: Eagles lost to the Saints in the Divisional round, 20-14

2017: Won Super Bowl LII vs. Patriots, 41-33

Best season in Philadelphia Eagles history:

So far, the Eagles are primed to have a record-setting season. The following list represents the seasons with the fewest losses in franchise history, not the season’s with the most wins because the amount of games played per season has changed over the years.

1949: 11-1

1960: 10-2

2017: 13-3

2004: 13-3

1944: 7-1

Philly also had a 12-win season in 1980, and three 11-win seasons in 1979, 1989 and 1992. Only time will tell if this year’s team should be considered one of the best in franchise history.

How many teams have gone undefeated?

The most famous undefeated team in NFL history is the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who remain the only team ever to finish the regular season with a perfect record and win the Super Bowl. That Dolphins team was 14-0 in the regular season, won three playoff games and then defeated Washington, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII. Every year, the surviving members of that team gather to share a toast when that season’s final unbeaten team loses its first game.

Here is the full list of teams in league history who finished the regular season undefeated and untied:

  • 1934 Chicago Bears (13-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to New York Giants
  • 1942 Chicago Bears (11-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to Washington
  • 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0): Won Super Bowl VII vs Washington
  • 2007 New England Patriots (16-0): Won two playoff games before losing in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants

Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft among NFL owners in spotlight

By Oct 17, 2022
1. The NFL has a Daniel Snyder problem. Oh really! The ESPN report last week claiming Snyder has been investigating and gathering dirt on NFL power players like Roger Goodell and Jerry Jones—a charge Snyder, through his franchise, denied—was the latest in a long line of major problems he is making for the NFL. There’s little question that commissioner Roger Goodell and a majority of the owners want to see Snyder sell the Washington franchise, but they may need more ammo to make him sell than they currently have.

It’s amazing how the two-decade Snyder regime has deteriorated a once-mighty franchise and continues to do so. He’s having trouble finding a state or municipality who wants to go into business with him building a new stadium, and the thought that D.C.-area power players would turn their business backs on a franchise that was a top-five NFL gem 25 years ago is shocking enough. I was told over the weekend that the league’s investigation into Snyder’s personal conduct by former U.S. attorney Mary Jo White could be the tipping point that could force Snyder out—if her investigation finds more wrongdoing by Snyder than is currently known. As the ESPN story by Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson relates, the woman with whom Snyder settled a sex-harassment charge for $1.6 million in 2009 could be a key element in White’s investigation.

ESPN reported that Snyder’s attorneys tried to keep the woman from interviewing with any of those investigating the owner or the team by offering her another payment, and that she would not take the payment. Snyder’s attorneys denied such an offer was made. ESPN also reported the woman was interviewed by White as part of the league’s investigation, which one source said could be the turning point in White’s investigation and in the league trying to remove Snyder as owner.

The NFL’s annual fall meeting is Tuesday in Manhattan, and it’s unlikely the Snyder case will be discussed there. Nothing of substance is expected to happen until White releases her report. But if the report has teeth about personal misconduct from Snyder, that could finally be the smoking gun to force the league to confront the Snyder headache head-on.

2. The Packers are in trouble. What odds could you have gotten from a wise guy back in the summer if you wanted to bet the Pack would lose to the Giants and Jets in succession in October? And not only lose, but be certainly outplayed, particularly in Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the Jets at Lambeau Field. “We’re in a pretty bad predicament right now,” said coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers aren’t able with a young receiver corps to rely on anything offensively. After the game, Aaron Rodgers said he thinks the offense needs to be simplified for the time being. “All of it,” Rodgers said. “I don’t want to get too specific. I’m not attacking anything. I think based on how we’ve played the last two weeks it’s going to be in our best interest to simplify things for everybody … the line, the backs, the receivers and maybe that will help us get back on track.” Maybe facing Washington next week will help just as much.

3. How does a league divvy up a $790-million pie? The Rams’ owner, Stan Kroenke, said he’d pick up the league’s legal bills over the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the league will finalize the arrangements for who, exactly, will fund the huge settlement paid to end the St. Louis challenge of the move. It’s certain no one will be happy with how the 32 owners will have to divvy up the cost. Kroenke can claim he did the other 31 franchises a solid by revitalizing the L.A. market and building the league’s biggest gem of any stadium, so they should kick in the majority of the cost of the settlement. (The league has already gotten each owner to pay $7.5-million for it—and most owners don’t think they should have even paid that much.) I heard that the NFL may consider making the two teams that moved near the same time as the Rams—the Chargers and Raiders—pay more than the other 29 teams in the league. Stay tuned.

4. Robert Kraft had a fairly Hollywood wedding party. In July, when Kraft’s buddy Elton John was playing Gillette Stadium on his farewell tour, he asked Kraft, then engaged, when he was planning to get married. Up in the air, Kraft told him. “Well, I want to perform at it,” Sir Elton told Kraft. “That will be my wedding gift.” So Kraft, 81, and his 47-year-old ophthalmologist bride, Dr. Dana Blumberg of New York, planned a wedding to fit in with the rock star’s current tour at an event space in Manhattan crafted out of an 1860s-era bank. Elton would be on the West Coast for shows in the Bay Area, Seattle area and Vancouver this month, but he had a gap day on Friday night, Oct. 14, and flew in from California to play a 45-minute set, including “Circle of Life.” The invitees weren’t told it was a wedding and didn’t find out until a video recorded by Al Michaels introducing the newlyweds was played at the event. Quite a guest list (of about 260) for the wedding party: Tom Brady, Ed Sheeran (one of the last to leave), Meek Mill, Drew Bledsoe, Roger Goodell, Kenny Chesney, Randy Moss, Adam Silver, Jon Bon Jovi and probably the only time ever that Ed Sheeran will play guitar for a live Meek Mill rap song.

Josh Allen outduels Patrick Mahomes with defensive help from Von Miller

By Oct 17, 2022
KANSAS CITY—You come to write about Allen-Mahomes, and to see if Josh Allen could bury the vivid, bitter memory of last January’s playoff debacle here and stake the Buffalo claim as the best team in football, and of course that’s the story of the day, of the week, of the month in the NFL.

But there’s something else that happened in the 3 hours and 10 minutes of this tight duel. Something significant. In the four previous meetings between these great quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and the Andy Reid offense averaged 32 points a game. In their 10 drives Sunday, everything Mahomes did was a struggle. Nothing was easy.

You realize it was a struggle because of the difference Von Miller made in his 46 snaps on the field. Miller wrecked Kansas City’s last three drives with play reminiscent of his Super Bowl MVP performance terrorizing Cam Newton seven years ago. First a tackle of a scrambling Mahomes from behind, then a third-down sack, and finally a pressure leading to the game-ending interception.

“Games like this one, this is why I came here,” said Miller, 33 going on 23, weary but happy, walking down the narrow hall to the Bills’ locker room after the game.

Buffalo is so much better on big stages because of a fearsome defensive front led by Miller. And because of his influence in cramped locker rooms like this one. “He’s my mentor,” defensive end Greg Rousseau said.

This from star linebacker Matt Milano: “Guys want to be like him. Von’s inspiring.”

Just about then, as the buzz in the Buffalo locker room began to die down, Miller had a moment with one of the heroes of the day. Cornerback Taron Johnson benefited from the Miller pressure on his game-sealing interception with 51 seconds left, and he was still beaming about it when Miller reminded him of one of his points of emphasis.

“Hey,” Miller, from the stool at his locker, said to Johnson, a few feet away. “Remember what I told you?”

“Don’t blink,” Johnson said

“That’s right,” Miller said. “We don’t blink.”

Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20, and it was closer than that.

“Millimeters,” Josh Allen said.

These two teams just seem destined to meet again. Kansas City and Buffalo have met in October of three straight regular seasons, and in late January in two straight playoffs, and please, please, please, let there be a third straight playoff game this January.

“This is Josh and Pat’s league,” said Jordan Palmer, the offseason quarterback tutor for quarterbacks including Allen, and a major admirer of Mahomes. “They are established, bonafide superstars in the league, and neither is 28 yet. They’re becoming a rivalry like Brady and Manning was.”
I’d say they’re there. Allen, 26, started his 67th game Sunday. Mahomes, 27, started his 69th. Mahomes leads the rivalry 3-2. (Tom Brady won the head-to-head with Peyton Manning, 10-6.)

Game recognizes game. You know what the most interesting crowd reaction from the 73,586 in Arrowhead Stadium Sunday was? It came with 9:49 left in the fourth quarter. Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker booted a 44-yard field goal to give the home team a 20-17 lead. From the crowd came a noise that was, well … polite applause.

Seriously. This game had ping-ponged from 0-0 after one quarter to 3-0 to 7-3 to 10-7 to 10-10 to 17-10 to 17-17, and you’d think taking a lead in the fourth quarter in such a tight game would mean joy to a crowd that year after year leads the AFC in decibels. But no. I’ll guess why: The Kansas City fans respect Allen so much that they knew handing the ball to him with nine minutes left was a recipe for either danger or disaster.

Buffalo went four-and-out, though, on the ensuing series. Kansas City went three-and-out, capped by Miller’s second sack of the day. So Buffalo got it back at its 24- with 5:31 left. The Bills converted a fourth-and-one at their 33- when Allen burrowed for two. They converted a third-and-two when Allen hit the smooth Stefon Diggs on an out-route for 11, and worked the ball to the KC 14-yard line with 69 seconds left.

There’s a reason I wrote what I consider a “combo lede” in this column. If the Bills won, Allen had to be the story, right? And he was partially. Von Miller forced his way into the story, though. Without this next play, this column would have been Miller, Miller and more Miller. But there was this throw from Allen that reduced the crowd to sounding funereal. Silent, like no time all day.

It was second-and-12 from the Kansas City 14-yard line with 1:09 left. Allen took a deep drop, to the 23, and he motioned with his left hand to tight end Dawson Knox to move to an open spot, but Knox didn’t see it and could this be headed for disasterville?

Sitting on an equipment box and waiting for his turn in the press conference room post-game, Allen explained what he saw and what he was trying to do.

“They tried to double Stef [Diggs], and I think the DB just got a little confused because Stef started inside at the snap and went outside [shallow, just off the line],” Allen said. “I was just trying to point Dawson to go inside because there was nobody there. But he went outside and I just kinda took a split second

A wide-angle view of the play shows Knox, near the left side of the end zone, blanketed by safety Justin Reid, with safety Deon Bush in the sightline of Allen-to-Knox. And if you slow the replay, you can see Allen motion Knox to the right, like, Get out of the corner—you got space inside.

But what’s not apparent from the first replay is the presence of the safety in the sightline, which made the degree of difficulty of the throw absolutely ridiculous. Allen had a covered tight end in the end zone, with a 6-foot safety about eight yards in front of Knox. Knox didn’t shift inside—he stayed out. Allen threw it anyway. “Josh just threw a dime,” Knox said.

“I did see the safety underneath,” Allen told me. “I just knew I had to get the ball up a little higher. Those are the ones where, I mean, it’s like, millimeters of distance of space that you have when you release the ball.”

Allen put his right hand in front of him, and put his thumb and index finger maybe a quarter-inch apart.

“Just millimeters,” he said.

“Inches,” Knox said.

Allen: “I trusted the throw. I saw how close it was to the DB. Dawson made a hell of a catch. Sometimes you get lucky.”

That’s not luck. That’s greatness.

As with Brady/Manning, Allen/Mahomes can engender the who’s better arguments. In the last 50 years, we’ve seen some good rivalries. But the vagaries of the schedule and the short intersection of great careers have combined to limit what could have been historic rivalries. Terry Bradshaw and Ken Stabler did have five playoff duels, but started against each other in Pittsburgh-Oakland games just twice more. Joe Montana never really had one great rival. Dan Marino and John Elway would have had a great rivalry, but they faced each other just once in the first 15 years of their careers.

Mahomes-Allen could grow to rival Brady-Manning. Brady was 25 and Manning 24 when they first played, in 2001. Their youth and long-term drive helped the rivalry last 15 seasons, till the 2015 playoffs.

Style of play, of course, is far, far different—but in some ways, the relative styles befit the eras of the game. Coaches and GMs a generation ago lusted for pocket quarterbacks. Manning and Brady were perfect stylistically in an age when passers were getting more protection from the league and weren’t sitting-duck targets as much as in the seventies and eighties. That has helped Brady last till 45 and it certainly helped Manning last till 39, when he won his second Super Bowl in his last game.

Mahomes and Allen both are mechanically very sound with plus arms. But as we’ve seen, they can both be circus performers. Peyton Manning never trucked safeties in the open field, as Allen does. “Tackling him is like tackling a defensive end,” KC linebacker Nick Bolton said. Manning never leapt over safeties, as Allen did Sunday on the game-winning drive. Tom Brady never rolled out and evaded four tacklers and threw a set-shot TD pass, as Mahomes can do.

One other thing these two teams have: excellent organizations to make sure Allen and Mahomes continue to be surrounded by cap-wise, scouting-smart teams. GMs Brandon Beane of the Bills and Brett Veach of Kansas City know how to keep the windows open around good quarterbacks. They know when to take shots—the way Beane and coach Sean McDermott did with Miller last spring.

The last time Buffalo played here, Kansas City scored 42 points, Mahomes threw for 378 yards and KC ran for 182. It was a defensive debacle. After that game, McDermott remembered something he learned as a young coach on Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia: Make sure you’re comfortable with each line, offense and defense.

McDermott and Beane liked their young talent on the defensive front. But they both wanted a horse. “We felt like we needed a player, a marquee player, to help us a little bit there for games like this,” McDermott told me after the game. “Blitzing Patrick Mahomes, that’s been well-publicized is not very effective. So you gotta be able to win with your front four.”

Miller was going to be 33, and the Bills weren’t sure how many snaps per game they’d get out of him. But Beane went all-out. Miller was certain at the start of free-agency he’d stay with the Rams, but Buffalo offered a better guarantee package in its six-year, $120-million offer, and Miller took it. After the game Sunday, he admitted to having some serious buyer’s remorse right away. “So tough leaving LA,” he told me. “Not only L.A. but Aaron Donald, man. I could’ve just rushed with Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines and rode off into the sunset.

“But to come here and have success and win the way we are and have this type of impact on a group of young guys, this is what it’s about. I battled through training camp. I was homesick and L.A.’s not even my home. I was homesick all the way through training camp.”

The craziest thing helped turn the tide: toilet paper.

“Bills Mafia started to make me feel at home when I was battling all that homesickness,” Miller said of the intensely loyal fan group that follows the Bills. “I said something in the media about how we were staying in a dorm in training camp, and the toilet paper was not that great. And Bills Mafia sent me tons and tons and tons of toilet paper. Wipes too! So that made me feel good.”

Right away, he became influential with the young players. He told Greg Rousseau, the 2021 first-round defensive end, that the best way to be an impact defensive player is to play like you’re on offense. “Always be aggressive,” Miller told Rousseau. And Don’t blink became the defensive mantra. Don’t be scared—you’re better than they are. Miller says it every day, over and over.

As I’d expected, McDermott, in the minutes after the game, already had his players pooh-poohing a seminal victory. There was joy in the locker room, but nothing over-the-top.

“How big was this,” I asked Allen, “considering the heartache you went through here last January?”

“It was good,” he said evenly. “Just try to find a way to win a game. That’s all it was.”

In some ways, he’s absolutely right to play it down. The Bills had a very nice win, stamping themselves as the team to beat in the AFC. And they made a great move to making the AFC tournament go through Orchard Park in January. Ask New England how it felt to play a playoff game against the Bills machine in sub-zero wind chill. The home-field edge could be huge for the Bills in three months. But if they don’t make it out of the AFC tournament in January, this win won’t be much salve.

What was proven Sunday is Buffalo now has a difference-maker on defense to make life hard for Mahomes. Buffalo knew it had that guy on offense, and Allen proved it again with the amazing touchdown throw to Knox. But with Miller, Buffalo’s got to be the favorite to get to that elusive fifth Super Bowl. Winning it, we’ll see.

