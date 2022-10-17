UPDATE: With a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated and improve to 6-0. For full coverage and game analysis, visit ProFootballTalk.

To the surprise of many, there is only one remaining undefeated team in the 2022 NFL season with Week 6 underway – after a 20-17 win over the Cardinals Week 5, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 5-0.

In the last five seasons, the Eagles have experienced highs and lows. In 2017, the Eagles finished the regular season 13-3 and went on to defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Nick Foles threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz with just over two minutes remaining to lead the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Philadelphia remained competitive the next two seasons, finishing 9-7 both years to advance to the playoffs. In 2018, Philly fell short in the Divisional round and in 2019, the Birds lost in the Wild Card round. The tides turned the following season when the Eagles finished last in their division with just four wins. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz led the league in interceptions and sacks. When the season ended, head coach Doug Pederson (now the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars) was fired – just three seasons after he led the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy.

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni replaced Pederson in 2021, leading the team to a 9-8 record under a new quarterback: Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama/Oklahoma signal-caller was drafted by the Eagles in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Hurts is the leader of the undefeated Eagles – in Week 5, he tallied 2 rushing TDs while also going 26/36 for 239 yards through the air.

This marks @JalenHurts' 7th-career game with multiple rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-most ever by a QB. Only Cam Newton (10 games) has more. #PHIvsAZ https://t.co/d28QIxxu58 — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 9, 2022

Next up for the Eagles will be a matchup with the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on NBC in Week 6.

Before Philly moves forward though, let’s look back on how they became the final undefeated team standing in the NFL.

How the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles got to 5-0:

The Eagles have defeated the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals en route to their perfect 5-0 record.

Philly has outscored opponents 135-88 during this stretch, notching particularly dominant wins over the Vikings (24-7) and Commanders (24-8). Multiple factors have been crucial to their success, not least among them Hurts’s ability on the ground. With elite receivers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders, the Eagles have no shortage of offensive weapons. The defense is led by cornerback Darius Slay in the secondary and edge rusher Haason Reddick, and is well-equipped to challenge opposing offenses.

The overwhelming question moving forward now is: How long can the Eagles stay undefeated?

While 5-0 is an impressive record, the Eagles have not faced significant tests through the first quarter of the season. The Lions and Jaguars specifically were the worst two teams in the NFL last year. The good news is that Philly has one of the league’s easiest schedules this season. Week 6’s matchup against the division-rival Cowboys and Week 12’s matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers should prove challenging tests, but few other games on the schedule appear unwinnable.

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, Maria Taylor sat down with Jalen Hurts to talk about the quarterback’s journey, looking back on his time at Alabama and Oklahoma and finding his way in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming schedule:

Week 6: Eagles vs. Cowboys (NBC)

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Eagles vs. Steelers

Week 9: Eagles at Texans

Week 10: Eagles vs. Commanders

Week 11: Eagles at Colts

Week 12: Eagles vs. Packers (NBC)

Week 13: Eagles vs. Titans

Week 14: Eagles at Giants

Week 15: Eagles at Bears

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 17: Eagles vs. Saints

Week 18: Eagles vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles recent playoff history:

The Eagles have made the postseason in four of the last five years. Before failing to advance to the playoffs in 2020, the Eagles experienced a three-year drought in which they were unable to make the postseason from 2014-2016.

2021: Eagles lost to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, 31-15

2020: Did not make the postseason

2019: Eagles lost to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round, 17-9

2018: Eagles lost to the Saints in the Divisional round, 20-14

2017: Won Super Bowl LII vs. Patriots, 41-33

Best season in Philadelphia Eagles history:

So far, the Eagles are primed to have a record-setting season. The following list represents the seasons with the fewest losses in franchise history, not the season’s with the most wins because the amount of games played per season has changed over the years.

1949: 11-1

1960: 10-2

2017: 13-3

2004: 13-3

1944: 7-1

Philly also had a 12-win season in 1980, and three 11-win seasons in 1979, 1989 and 1992. Only time will tell if this year’s team should be considered one of the best in franchise history.

How many teams have gone undefeated?

The most famous undefeated team in NFL history is the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who remain the only team ever to finish the regular season with a perfect record and win the Super Bowl. That Dolphins team was 14-0 in the regular season, won three playoff games and then defeated Washington, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII. Every year, the surviving members of that team gather to share a toast when that season’s final unbeaten team loses its first game.

Here is the full list of teams in league history who finished the regular season undefeated and untied:

1934 Chicago Bears (13-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to New York Giants

(13-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to New York Giants 1942 Chicago Bears (11-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to Washington

(11-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to Washington 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0): Won Super Bowl VII vs Washington

(14-0): Won Super Bowl VII vs Washington 2007 New England Patriots (16-0): Won two playoff games before losing in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants

