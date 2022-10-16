2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Oct 16, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features an NFC East showdown between Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys vs Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by Simms and sports betting and Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – Broncos do just enough to pull off 11-10 win over 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs dominate Bucs 41-31

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Justin Tucker’s last-play field goal delivers 19-17 win for Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Cowboys at Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Steelers at Dolphins

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Packers at Bills

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Titans at Chiefs

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – Chargers at 49ers

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Bengals at Steelers

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan. 

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV, live stream info, preview for tonight’s Sunday Night Football game

By Oct 16, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT
It’s the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Cooper Rush and Jalen Hurts go head-to-head in an NFC East Showdown. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) have won the last 4 straight games–most recently a 22-10 victory over the LA Rams last Sunday afternoon–since starting QB Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb in Week 1. Fifth-year QB Cooper Rush, who has filled in during Prescott’s absence, has stepped up to lead the Cowboys’ offense throwing for 4 touchdowns with zero turnovers. Rush, who won his first career start last season against the Minnesota Vikings, is just the 13th quarterback in the Super Bowl era to start their career 5-0. Additionally, he is the first quarterback in franchise history to start his career with 5 straight wins.

While this situation appears uncannily familiar to 2016, when Prescott climbed up the depth chart as a rookie after Tony Romo’s back injury and held onto the starting QB job leading Dallas to a 13-3 record and an NFC East title, team owner Jerry Jones has assured fans that Prescott is still the number one guy.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain undefeated after last Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Hurts, who is in his second full season as the Eagles starting QB has 10 total touchdowns on the season – 6 of which are rushing touchdowns. The 2020 2nd-round NFL Draft pick currently ranks 5th in the league in completion percentage (67.9) after finishing 26th in completion percentage last year (61.3) and leads all quarterbacks in carries with 68 carries for 266 rush yards this season.

This season marks the 3rd time in franchise history the Eagles have started 5-0 (1981 and 2004). Last year, the team finished 9-8 and lost to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card.

Sunday night’s game marks the first time in 30 years (since Oct. 5, 1992) that Dallas and Philadelphia will meet within the first six weeks of a season with each team having at least three wins.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles:

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
  • When: Sunday, October 16
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

 Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Cowboys vs Eagles

By Oct 16, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders
Getty Images
Cooper Rush and Jalen Hurts go head-to-head in an NFC East Showdown tonight as the Dallas Cowboys take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA
  • When: Sunday, October 16
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Cowboys vs Eagles online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

Week 6 Schedule

WEEK 6
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 16
San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!