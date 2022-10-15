Auger-Aliassime to face Wolf in Firenze Open final

Oct 15, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT
FLORENCE, Italy — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will face J.J. Wolf of the United States in the final of the Firenze Open.

Auger-Aliassime beat home favorite and third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-3 at the indoor, hard-court tournament.

“We started the match really good, at a very high level,” Auger-Aliassime said. “He was playing amazing tennis and I thought, `I’m going to need to play my best tennis in order to win.’

“That’s what I did tonight, I played very complete tennis.”

Earlier, Wolf beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first ATP final.

“I haven’t been in a final before. I’m just going to keep working on the things I’ve been working on and not worry about the result,” Wolf said.

Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994.

No. 1 Swiatek tops Gauff in straight sets, advances to semis

Oct 15, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
SAN DIEGO — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over sixth-seeded Coco Gauff in the quarterfinal round at the WTA 500 San Diego Open.

Gauff had a double fault on the opening point and the outcome was seemingly never in doubt as Swiatek took control with her relentless, sharp-angled offensive attack in a rematch of this year’s French Open singles final, won by the 21-year-old from Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

“I just kept my focus and I’m happy that I stayed composed tonight,” Swiatek said. “It was one of those matches where I felt in control from the first point.”

Played in mild, overcast conditions, the 65-minute contest was Swiatek’s fourth straight win without a loss over the 18-year-old Gauff.

The smooth-hitting, deceptively powerful Swiatek, winner of this year’s U.S. Open and French Open, next faces fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula in one of Saturday’s semifinals. Earlier Thursday, Pegula, a 27-year-old from Buffalo, beat unseeded Madison Keys, 6-4, 7-5 in an all-American matchup. In the other semifinal, Donna Vekic of Croatia, who beat third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, takes on American Danielle Collins, who eliminated second-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain 7-6 (5), 6-4.

“We always play great, physical matches, so I’m looking forward to playing Jessica,” said Swiatek, who admitted to lingering jet lag since flying from the Czech Republic to San Diego last Sunday.

“I’m waiting to see the sun here, because I’m still not very tan,” said Swiatek, who lost a three-set final to Barbora Krejcikova in Ostrava last weekend.

Against Gauff, the crowd favorite despite a small group of fans dressed in Polish regalia, Swiatek captured the first eight games, breaking Gauff four straight times before the American won her first game, holding serve at 2-1.

Swiatek’s dominance included nearly error-free groundstrokes that forced Gauff into a total of 26 unforced errors.

“I’ve lost to her so many times, and I just didn’t have it today,” Gauff said. “Each time I play her, I learn a lot, like that I overplayed on certain shots which caused me to make more errors.”

The $757,900 WTA 500 San Diego Open continues through Sunday at San Diego’s Barnes Tennis Center.

Iga Swiatek advances with 3-set victory in San Diego

Oct 14, 2022, 11:53 AM EDT
San Diego Open - Day 4
SAN DIEGO – Top-ranked Iga Swiatek needed more than two hours to post a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Zheng Qinwen of China in her opening match at the WTA 500 San Diego Open.

Contending with a steady mist that caused a 30-minute delay just after the match’s initial point was played and a brief halt early in the second set, Swiatek shook off the hard-hitting Qinwen, ranked 28th, in the Round-of-16 match.

Swiatek’s victory was the 61st on the WTA tour this year for the 21-year-old from Poland, who has held the world’s top ranking since April 4.

“I wasn’t expecting to have this kind of good experience so soon in my career,” said Swiatek, who has notched six titles in 2022, including the U.S. Open, French Open and Indian Wells. “It’s like my dreams are coming true.”

Playing on a slick hardcourt surface, both players made frequent use of drop shots, which caused Swiatek to take a fall in the second set as she attempted to return a successful Qinwen drop shot.

The first and second sets were tied at 4-all. In the opening set, Swiatek broke Qinwen’s serve for a 5-4 lead before holding serve.

With the score tied 4-all in the second set, it was Qinwen who broke Swiatek for a 5-4 advantage. Qinwen fended off five break points before claiming the ninth game. Qinwen then broke Swiatek to tie the match at a set apiece.

As tightly contested as the opening sets were, Swiatek quickly grabbed a 5-1 led in the third. She captured the decisive final game, winning four straight points at love.

“This draw is so good that I wasn’t expecting any easy matches,” said Swiatek, who reached last Sunday’s finals of the Agel Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic, before losing to former No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova, who was competing in her native country.

Later Thursday, sixth-seeded Coco Gauff got past unseeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, showing off her fiery shotmaking in the decisive third set.

“There were some turning points, but every game mattered, every point mattered,” Gauff said. “We both fought hard and the atmosphere was great.”

Early in the third set, Gauff faced a 3-1 deficit before taking charge and winning the next five games.

Gauff’s lunging down-the-line forehand just out of Andreescu’s reach sent her into Friday’s quarterfinal match against the top-seed Swiatek.

The match will be a reprise of this year’s French Open final, won in straight sets by Swiatek, who also defeated Gauff in the 2021 Italian Open.

“Iga is a champion, so we’ll see how things go this time,” said the 18-year-old Gauff, who has competed against Swiatek since both were highly-ranked juniors.

The $757,900 WTA 500 San Diego Open, held at San Diego’s Barnes Tennis Center, features seven of the top 10 players in the rankings.