Notre Dame Hockey is coming to Peacock beginning this Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Fighting Irish host Northern Michigan in their home opener. Peacock will be the exclusive home of the entire 2022-23 Notre Dame hockey 17-game home schedule this season. See below for additional information on how to live stream every game throughout the season.

2022 Notre Dame Hockey Home Game Schedule:

Date Matchup Time (ET) Platform Fri., Oct. 14 Northern Michigan at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Peacock Sun., Oct. 16 Northern Michigan at Notre Dame 5 p.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 21 Western Michigan at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 28 Michigan State at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 29 Michigan State at Notre Dame 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Nov. 11 Michigan at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Peacock Sat., Nov. 12 Michigan at Notre Dame 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Dec. 9 Penn State at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Peacock Sat., Dec. 10 Penn State at Notre Dame 6 p.m. Peacock Sat., Dec. 31 Alaska Fairbanks at Notre Dame 5 p.m. Peacock Sun., Jan. 1 Alaska Fairbanks at Notre Dame 5 p.m. Peacock Fri., Jan. 13 Minnesota at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Peacock Sat., Jan. 14 Minnesota at Notre Dame 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Jan. 27 Wisconsin at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Peacock Sat., Jan. 28 Wisconsin at Notre Dame 6 p.m. Peacock Fri., Feb. 10 Ohio State at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Peacock Sat., Feb. 11 Ohio State at Notre Dame 6 p.m. Peacock

How to watch Notre Dame Hockey on Peacock:

Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our live sports and events, including Notre Dame hockey.

Select a Premium plan to get started or to upgrade your existing account. You can also visit peacocktv.com/account to change your existing plan at any time. With Peacock Premium, you can find live coverage of Notre Dame hockey in the Browse section of the Peacock apps and on PeacockTV.com.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices.