Big Ten Week 7: Predictions and Best Bets for Penn State-Michigan and More

By Oct 14, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT
Week 6 Takeaways: Purdue, Wisconsin, and Illinois Earn Wins in the West

Week 6 in the Big Ten saw Purdue (4-2) pull off its second straight upset on the road, this time at Maryland (4-2) by just two points. The return of starting QB Aidan O’Connell has been huge for the Boilermakers, whose two losses this season are looking better by the week (they lost close games to Penn State in Week 1 and Syracuse in Week 3). Purdue is looking like a stronger and stronger bet for the Big Ten West title this season; beating downtrodden Nebraska (3-3) this Saturday would help them on that journey.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten West, Wisconsin (3-3) found its footing under interim coach Jim Leonhard with a 42-7 win at Northwestern (1-5), and Illinois (5-1) got a 9-6 victory over Iowa (3-3) in a low-scoring affair that would have fit well in the recent slate of Thursday night NFL games. The win bumped Illinois to No. 24 in this week’s AP Poll.

In the East, Michigan (6-0) got off to a slow start against Indiana (3-3) on the road, but eventually pulled away for a 21-point victory, while Ohio State (6-0) had an easy time handing Michigan State (2-4) its fourth straight loss.

The Buckeyes, currently No. 2 in the AP Poll, have a bye this weekend while their division rivals face each other in Ann Arbor.

 

No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State face off in biggest conference game of 2022 so far (MICH -7, o/u 48.5)

Best Bets: Penn State +7, Over 48.5

The Michigan Wolverines (6-0) will host the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) at noon ET on Saturday in one of Week 7’s most anticipated matchups across all conferences.

Looking at the game on paper, Michigan’s stat lines are better almost across the board. They’re scoring more points, allowing fewer yards, and turning over the ball less frequently. Penn State has played the harder schedule, though, highlighted by road wins at Purdue and Auburn.

Michigan is also coming off two straight road games (at Iowa and Indiana) while Penn State had a bye last week. “Being rested physically and emotionally is important,” PSU coach James Franklin said Tuesday. “The players were able to get a head start on Michigan.”

The Michigan player Penn State should be most prepared for is running back Blake Corum, who ranks fourth in the FBS with 735 rush yards through six weeks. He’s gone over 100 yards in three straight games, taking pressure off quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the passing game.

That’s something Franklin pointed to on Tuesday. He complimented Michigan’s ability to “stay on schedule;” in other words, to move the ball efficiently on early downs so they don’t get caught in many third-and-long situations.

That early down movement is coming primarily off the run: the Wolverines have run the ball on nearly two-thirds of their first-down plays this season for an average of almost 6 yards per first-down run. Penn State’s defense, on the other hand, has allowed less than 2.5 yards per carry on first-down runs faced this season. Their ability to limit Corum and the rest of the Michigan running core will probably decide their fate on Saturday.

That’s not to say McCarthy can’t have an impact. While not the most explosive quarterback in college football, he is certainly one of the most accurate, having thrown only one interception this season (last week at Indiana). This weekend is the biggest game of his career since becoming the Michigan starter, one that he says he’s had marked on his calendar since last year. McCarthy said this week he’s excited for the opportunity and wary of what the Nittany Lions can do on defense, noting the talent of star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in particular.

The sophomore QB feels the Michigan offense has yet to reach its full potential, despite outscoring opponents 258-68 so far. “With the talent we have (on offense), we shouldn’t be stopped,” he told media on Tuesday.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was, per usual, short-winded but complimentary in his assessment of the coming week’s opponent. “They’re always prepared. They’re always ready,” he said of Penn State on Monday, calling them the “biggest challenge of the year so far” for his team.

What version of quarterback Sean Clifford shows up for the Nittany Lions should make a big difference. The bright side for PSU is that Clifford’s two best games this season have been the road tests at Purdue and Auburn. The senior, along with the rest of the team, struggled to get things going against Northwestern two weeks ago (Penn State won 17-7), but that can partially be attributed to rainy conditions. The bye week should help them shake that off.

Freshman running back Nick Singleton has had a couple breakout games already and his production will be key for Penn State, given Clifford is unlikely to carry the team to victory. Singleton’s physicality is a big asset for the team: he’s averaging over seven yards a carry, with nearly five coming after contact.

In sum, Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor features two undefeated teams who are good on both sides of the ball. Does Michigan’s proclivity for slow starts catch up to them here, or does the Big House crowd propel them and their offensive weapons forward? Is Penn State as impressive as its road wins might suggest? James Franklin summed it up earlier this week: “At the end of the day, all that matters is what we do Saturday.”

Penn State vs Michigan Prediction: Penn State makes things just hard enough for Michigan’s offense and covers, if not wins outright in an upset. Total points hit the Over.

 

Week 7 Predictions

The team at NBC Sports EDGE have taken a deep dive on this week’s Big Ten slate and are serving up their favorite plays for the week:

Minnesota at Illinois: Under 39.5 (-110)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Bret Bielema is not a home underdog often. It has only happened four times with Illinois.
However, when it has happened the Under has cashed all four times. The scores of those four Unders averaged 36.7 combined points per game and went Under 39.5 points three times and three-straight.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito is out for Illinois, so there is not much to like for the Illini offense outside of the running game. Looking at both of these teams, the best players are running backs Chase Brown (Illinois) and Mohammed Ibrahim (Minnesota).

Both teams also rank in the top 10 in time of possession with Minnesota #1 in the country, so expect a heavy dosage of both backs. The Illini’s defense has been stellar all year and I do not think they get blown out at home. However, rather than backing Artur Sitkowski and Illinois on the spread, we roll with the Under.

For more Big Ten analysis and Week 7 advice from the EDGE team, click here. And if you’re looking for a deeper dive into Michigan/Penn State, as well as other big games this week like Bama/Tennessee, you can catch NBC Sports’ college analysts breaking things down Saturday at 11am ET on the NBC Sports EDGE YouTube page.

 

Big Ten Week 6: Previews, Predictions, and Best Bets for the Biggest Games of the Week

By Oct 8, 2022, 9:36 AM EDT
Takeaways from Week 5

Last week answered some questions in the Big Ten – namely, that Michigan is the real deal, Wisconsin’s athletic department has had enough, and Michigan State is worse off than we thought.

The biggest news of the week is Paul Chrysts surprise firing by Wisconsin after the team’s 34-10 loss to Illinois, which brought their season record to 2-3. Chryst was reportedly blindsided and multiple members of the team, including star running back Braelon Allen, posted messages of support for their former coach.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, long seen as a rising star in the coaching ranks, will serve in that role on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. Leonhard and the Badgers have a pair of winnable road games the next two Saturdays at Northwestern and Michigan State – Wisconsin should be favored in each. Winning those two games could help begin calming the Wisconsin faithful.

Questions arose about Michigan after the Wolverines eked out a sloppy home win against Maryland in Week 4, but the team responded well, earning its first win at Iowa since 2005. Jim Harbaugh’s squad methodically wore down the stout Iowa defense with a persistent run game led by junior RB Blake Corum. After turning the ball over twice against Maryland, quarterback J.J. McCarthy rebounded to enjoy a turnover-free outing in Iowa City.

Meanwhile, Michigan State did not rebound from its recent struggles, losing its third straight game in a road tilt at Maryland. The Spartans move to 2-3 with no wins in conference play, a stark contrast to earlier expectations that ranked the team in the top 15 for the first three weeks of the season.

 

Previews and Predictions for the Biggest Games of Week 6

No. 3 Ohio State likely to stay unbeaten at Michigan State (OSU -27, o/u 64.5)

Best Bets: Ohio State -27, Over 64.5

The Buckeyes (5-0) have yet to face anything remotely close to a formidable opponent this season. That streak is expected to continue as Ohio State takes its high-powered offense on the road to East Lansing for their first road game of the season. To put it mildly, expect Michigan State’s (2-3) struggles to continue against arguably the top offense in the nation.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was quick to give Michigan State its due earlier this week: “It’s going to be hard to win up there,” he said. “We’re expecting a top ten team… well coached, really good players.”

Speaking of good players, Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud’s case for Heisman is getting stronger by the week. Day says the prospect of an individual award doesn’t affect the team’s gameplan, nor Stroud’s mindset. “I think what C.J. would tell you is that all he wants to do is win.”

After three consecutive losses, that’s all Michigan State coach Mel Tucker wants, too. On Tuesday, he called the Spartans’ loss to Maryland a “death of inches.” He noted that he felt the defense played better in the second half of that game and that he’s seeing improvements in practice. “Our best football is ahead of us.”

That may be so, but it’s unlikely that even Michigan State’s very best football will faze Ohio State this week.

Prediction: With Michigan State having issues on both sides of the ball, Ohio State shouldn’t face much resistance this week. The Buckeyes cover -27 and even without much offense from Michigan State, expect the Over of 64.5 to be in play.

 

No. 4 Michigan faces Indiana in second straight road conference game (Mich. -22.5, o/u 59.5)

Best Bets: Indiana +22.5, Over 59.5

Michigan (5-0) is on the road for the second straight week, this time against an Indiana team (3-2) that’s coming off two consecutive losses to Cincinnati and Nebraska. After its impressive win at Iowa, Michigan will look to continue Week 5’s execution on offense.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called the Hoosiers a “really good challenge” on Monday, saying he expects Indiana to throw the ball a lot as they have all season and to make the Michigan offense work for every yard. “Defensively, they’re really good. They mix things up a lot.”

The Indiana passing game Harbaugh expects will hinge on the health of a couple players. Both of the team’s top wide receivers, Cam Camper (illness) and D.J. Matthews (hamstring), were out last week when the Hoosiers lost to Nebraska. Head coach Tom Allen says both will be game-time decisions this weekend. Camper and Matthews have combined for 50 catches and over 600 yards this season.

Prediction: Michigan wins this one easily, but a backdoor cover by the Hoosiers is not out of the question. The Wolverines have given up a combined 41 points in the last two weeks, including 14 to the conference’s (and one of the nation’s) most ineffective offense in the Iowa Hawkeyes. Michigan is also in a potential letdown spot with this game sandwiched between Iowa and No. 10 Penn State, who comes to Ann Arbor next week.

 

Big Ten Week 5: Previews and Predictions for Michigan, Minnesota, and More

By Sep 30, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT
While No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan remain the top teams in the Big Ten conference, Minnesota was the team that made the biggest impact in Week 4, putting on a dominant display on the road at Michigan State to win 34-7. The Golden Gophers entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season on the heels of that win; they’ll host Purdue this weekend as No. 21, the only ranked team in the Big Ten West.

That game is among the best in the conference in Week 5, which will also see Michigan face a tough test on the road and a contest between Michigan State and Maryland, both of whom are coming off Week 4 losses.

 

Iowa hopes to upset No. 4 Michigan with daunting defense

The Big Ten game of the week is in Iowa City, as the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines travel to face the top defense in the country (by points allowed – 5.75/game) in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship game, when Iowa took a 42-3 defeat at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michigan faced its first conference opponent of 2022 last weekend, when Maryland visited Ann Arbor and made the Big House nervous with a much closer game than expected (Michigan took the 34-27 win). The Terps hung with the Wolverines all four quarters as Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had a sloppier game than he can afford against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

McCarthy, a sophomore, went 18/26 in a 220-yard, 2-touchdown effort, tallying two fumbles. “That’s two plays I really want back,” he said after the game on Saturday, adding: “I take full responsibility for the throws I missed.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh knows he’ll need more accuracy against Iowa, who’s coming off a 27-10 win at Rutgers that included two defensive touchdowns. “If you’re not as sound as you can possibly be, you’re in for a rough one,” Harbaugh said Monday.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz echoed that sentiment for his squad: “It’s going to take our best team effort to have a chance in this ball game,” he said on Tuesday. Ferentz said he’s not considering this a revenge spot for the last time they faced Michigan, “but [that game] is a reminder…If you aren’t on top of things and you give up a couple big plays, all of a sudden the hill gets pretty steep.”

Expect this to be a close game, especially if Iowa limits Michigan RB Blake Corum, who went for 2 TDs and 243 yards against Maryland last week. If Iowa’s offense was less inept, predicting the Hawkeyes to win this one outright wouldn’t be that farfetched. The story of the game will likely be in Michigan’s turnover numbers – if the Wolverines can take care of the ball, they should be positioned to pull this one out even in a tight contest.

 

No. 21 Minnesota (4-0) looks to keep momentum against unpredictable Purdue (2-2)

Entering Week 4, it seemed like Minnesota was in for a close game in East Lansing at Michigan State, but the Gophers shut down the Spartans almost immediately and didn’t let them up for air (Michigan State’s only score in the 34-7 loss came with 17 seconds left). Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan went 23/26 in a game where he needed to find new targets with top receiver Chris Autman-Bell out (Autman-Bell had season-ending surgery leg surgery earlier this month).. Morgan found help all over the field – four receivers had at least 3 touches and 40+ yards, while running back Mo Ibrahim added 103 and a touchdown on the ground. Ibrahim enters Week 5 second in FBS rushing yards with 567 on the season.

“They make you bleed,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said on Monday. “And if you don’t find a way to bandage it up or do something to strike back, it can be a long death.”

Minnesota should have an easy time against Purdue on Saturday. But the Boilermakers have a reputation as an upset team – remember when they put 49 points on third-ranked Ohio State in 2018? Or last year, when they upset No. 2 Iowa in October and No. 3 Michigan State in November?

“The key is: can we find a way to get a lead and take them out of what they really want to do?” Brohm said.

Purdue is coming off two close games: a 32-29 loss at Syracuse in Week 3 and a 28-26 win against Florida Atlantic in Week 4. The Boilermakers had a close match in Week 1 as well, losing 35-31 to the now-11th-ranked Nittany Lions of Penn State.

The health of QB Aidan O’Connell – who the team says will be a game-time decision – is likely to be a big factor for Purdue; O’Connell was injured during the game in Week 3 and missed Week 4. He played remarkably through three weeks with 1,000 yards and only one interception, bolstering Purdue to the second-best pass offense in the conference behind Ohio State. Austin Butler played in O’Connell’s place last week and is expected to start at Minnesota if O’Connell can’t.

The Gophers have all the momentum, but know they have to stay focused for a win this week, which is Homecoming at Minnesota. “I always get a little worried when I see strength and twitch together,” Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said of the Purdue front. On the passing game, he said, “Their corners are big and physical… They don’t give you any free throws.”

All signs point to a win for Minnesota at home this week, if the team keeps playing efficiently and outruns the curse of the Purdue upset.

 

Other Games to Watch in Week 5: Ohio State and Penn State at home, Michigan State hoping to turn things around

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 11 Penn State both host conference opponents at home this week. Ohio State (4-0) had an impressive showing against Wisconsin last week, winning 52-21 – and the game wasn’t as close as that score makes it seem. C.J. Stroud added 281 yards and 5 TDs to his case for the Heisman Trophy in an offensive effort that head coach Ryan Day said was “what we’re looking for.”

Rutgers (3-1) struggled against Iowa last week and is unlikely to hold off Stroud and the Buckeyes offense. Ohio State, which has yet to go on the road this season, should take this one by four or more touchdowns.

Penn State (4-0) faces a Northwestern (1-3) side that lost by three thanks to a late field goal by Miami-Ohio last week. The Wildcats have lost three straight since their win over Nebraska in Week 1, and that streak is expected to extend to four losses when they travel to State College on Saturday. The only danger for the Nittany Lions is a loss of focus in the look-ahead as they prepare to go to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in Week 6.

Finally, the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) will try to stave off a 3-game losing streak when they go on the road to Maryland (3-1) this weekend. Michigan State has been trounced two weeks in a row, first at Washington, then at home against Minnesota. Both games were expected to be close before they started.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker started his presser on Monday with a laundry list of things he sees as necessary improvements for his team, from basics like tackling and scoring points to other issues like pre-snap alignments and zone coverage.

“Optimistic and determined is how I feel at the moment,” Tucker said heading into Week 5.

Maryland, meanwhile, was impressive last week in a close game at Michigan and should have some confidence coming off that performance, but they’re not taking the coming matchup for granted.

“When you look at their record it’s easy to say they’re struggling,” Terps coach Mike Locksley said of Michigan State, “But when you watch the tape… They’ve [lost to] two really formidable opponents.”

“We expect them to come in here to try to get back on track,” he added, “and we’ve got to do everything we can… to not let that happen.”

Is Michigan State down and out or ready to take out some frustration on the Terps this week? Maryland enters the weekend favored, suggesting it’s the former. But look for the halftime score to tell the story here: if the Spartans can keep it close in the first half, they’ve got a good chance to pull this one out. It’ll probably be a big loss if it gets away from them early.