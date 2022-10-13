Lawyer: Novak Djokovic has good chance of getting Australian visa

BRISBANE, Australia — A Melbourne-based immigration lawyer says Novak Djokovic will likely be successful if he applies for a visa to enter Australia for the season-opening tennis major next year despite his high-profile deportation in January.

It could be as simple as writing to the Australian Border Force, explaining his exceptional circumstances and asking for any ban on re-entry to be waived.

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion wasn’t allowed to defend his Australian Open title this year after a tumultuous 10-day legal saga over his COVID-19 vaccination status that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament.

The meant he could face an exclusion period of up to three years, but Australian Border Force officials have said those can be waived in certain circumstances – and that each case would be assessed on its merits.

And Djokovic has a case. He arrived at Melbourne Airport as the world’s top-ranked tennis player with a visa he’d obtained online and what he believed to be a valid medical exemption to the country’s strict laws for unvaccinated travelers because it was endorsed by Tennis Australia and the government of Victoria state, which hosts the tournament.

Confusion reigned, generating global headlines. As it transpired, that medical exemption allowed him entry to the tournament, which required all players, fans and officials to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, but not necessarily to enter the country. It was rejected by the Australian Border Force.

Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke ultimately used discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic’s visa on character grounds, stating he was a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment.”

Immigration lawyer Kon-ming Tsai said that in his opinion, it would “be in Australia’s best interests” to allow Djokovic entry for the 2023 tournament.

“There is no risk factor here with allowing him back in,” Tsai said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. “He’s not going to create a problem for the community. He is one of the world’s best tennis players and will be able to pull in a lot of foreign visitors.”

Djokovic has not officially said if he will apply for a visa for Australia, with his media group in Belgrade saying it so far has no information regarding nine-time Australian Open winner’s plans regarding the Jan. 16-29 tournament.

Australia has had a change of government and changed its border rules this year and, since July 6, incoming travelers no longer have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. That removes one major barrier to entry for Djokovic.

The 35-year-old Serbian star, who has won recent tournaments in Kazakhstan and Israel, can now apply to new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to reconsider his visa status.

In his favor, Djokovic left Australia quickly after his visa was revoked, he has not publicly criticized Australian authorities and will only be seeking a temporary visa.

The first step in the process is to make an official visa application, starting a two-stage procedure.

As the Department of Home Affairs website explains, applicants in Djokovic’s circumstances must explain in writing to Australian Border Force why the exclusion period should be put aside – “you must show us that there are compassionate or compelling circumstances to put aside your re-entry ban and grant you the visa.”

The ABF does not comment on individual cases as a matter of policy.

A review into Djokovic’s visa saga led to Tennis Australia outsourcing visa applications by players and their entourages to a company specializing in immigration matters.

That company, Absolute Immigration, has been asked for comment on Djokovic’s status but did not immediately respond.

At the 2023 Australian Open launch at Melbourne Park, tournament director Craig Tiley said Tennis Australia wants to welcome Djokovic back but can’t give him any official support with lobbying to the Australian government.

“It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them,” Tiley said, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.

Tiley was heavily criticized for his role in the confusion which led to Djokovic being detained in an immigration hotel.

After meeting up with him in London last month, Tiley said he believes Djokovic holds no bitterness about the saga.

“He said that he would obviously love to come back to Australia but he knows it’s going to be an ultimate decision for the federal government and he accepts that,” Tiley, who is also the Tennis Australia chief executive, said. “If you notice, he is playing a lot of tennis at the end of the year in anticipation and hope there is a successful outcome with his application. But that is up to him.”

If Djokovic goes that route, the Malaysian-born Tsai said his decade-long experience of dealing with Australian immigration laws made him think it would likely result in a decision in Djokovic’s favor.

“Bottom line is that it’s in Australia’s best interest to lift the ban and have Djokovic return,” Tsai said.

Gauff defeats Montgomery in rain-delayed match in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff turned back an inspired effort from 294th-ranked Robin Montgomery, 6-3, 6-3 in the resumption of a match that was postponed due to rain a night earlier in the San Diego Open WTA 500.

Gauff, who earlier this year reached her first major singles final in the French Open, said she did her best to block out the rain delay that stretched the match out over two days and instead focus on the match against a fellow 18-year-old American.

“You just go with it. You can’t control the weather,” said Gauff, who saved four of the five break points she faced to advance to the Round of 16. “It definitely messes up your routine a little bit, but at the same time I approached the match today as if the score was 0-0. I think that’s the best way to approach it because it’s a new day and a new opportunity.”

Gauff said the match had more significance following Serena Williams’ retirement and the possibility that her sister, Venus, will retire as well.

“If Serena and Venus saw this today, two 18-year-olds, both African-Americans, playing at the WTA 500 level, I think they would be proud,” Gauff said. “Both of us are products of their legacy. I’m grateful that I had those examples to follow. I hope that maybe I can be an example myself.”

Gauff will face 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada in Round 2. It will be their first meeting.

Montgomery was unable to add another upset to her list that included beating No. 25 Shuai Zhang and No. 42 Bernarda Pera in the qualifying rounds.

Croat qualifier Donna Vekic beat former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. It marked a second straight high-profile upset for Vekic, who upended fifth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the first round.

“It was just believing in myself, that I could beat her today because I lost to her six times in a row, three times last year. The last one was really painful,” the 77th-ranked Vekic said, referring to a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) second-round loss in Montreal in 2021. “She’s a very tough opponent for me, but I really went after my shots today and it paid off.”

Berrettini upset by Carballes Baena in 2nd round in Florence

FLORENCE, Italy — Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini crashed out of the Firenze Open in the second round, while there were also upsets in the two all-American matches.

Berrettini seemed on the verge of victory when the Italian went up 5-2 in the third set but Roberto Carballes Baena reeled off five games in a row to win 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5 and silence the passionate crowd.

“I’m very happy, it’s a very good win for me, the best of my career,” said the Spanish player, who is ranked 80th.

Carballes Baena will face Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the indoor, hardcourt tournament after the Swedish qualifier eliminated fifth-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy and sixth-seeded Jenson Brooksby are also out after losing to fellow Americans.

Cressy was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by J.J. Wolf and Brooksby lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 to Mackenzie McDonald in the only remaining first round match.

Wolf will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals after the Kazakh player beat Corentin Moutet 7-5, 6-4.

Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994.