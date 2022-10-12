Todd Martin resigns as International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT
2013 US Open - Day 10
Getty Images
1 Comment

NEWPORT, R.I. – Todd Martin is resigning as CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame after nearly a decade in the post to join Beemok Capital.

Martin’s move was announced Wednesday, the same day Beemok Capital announced it had closed its acquisition of the Western & Southern Open tournament from the U.S. Tennis Association.

That hard-court event for women and men is held in Ohio in August, shortly before the U.S. Open. An expansion from seven days to 12 is planned for 2025.

Martin’s departure from the Hall of Fame is effective Jan. 1. He has led it since September 2014.

A search committee will be formed to find a new CEO.

As a player, Martin was the runner-up at the 1994 Australian Open and 1999 U.S. Open, was twice a semifinalist at Wimbledon and reached No. 4 in the ATP rankings.

Stephens, Pliskova win opening matches at San Diego Open

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 12:46 PM EDT
Getty Images
2 Comments

SAN DIEGO — Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and Karolina Pliskova, a one-time U.S. Open runner-up, won their opening matches at the San Diego Open WTA 500.

Stephens, a wild-card entrant from the United States who won the 2017 U.S. Open, got her second win in 2022 over lucky loser Jil Teichmann, beating the Swiss lefthander 6-1, 7-6 (2). Pliskova, a former No. 1 from the Czech Republic who was the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up, beat American Caroilne Dolehide 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

“It’s always a tough match with her. She’s a great player,” said the 52nd-ranked Stephens, who saved a set point in the second set. “I knew she was going to come out and give me a good fight. I just tried to stay calm and play my game. In the end, it went my way.”

Leylah Fernandez, the U.S. Open 2021 runner-up, dropped her second match this year to No. 8 seed Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-2, in just 59 minutes.

“Dasha is an amazing player. She’s improved so much over the years,” Fernandez observed. “I watched her play on TV when I was still a junior. Seeing her now in the top 10 and doing so well this year is truly inspiring. I think today she showed how well she can play. She didn’t make too many mistakes. I, unfortunately, did.”

Croatia’s Donna Vekic beat fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece for the fifth time in seven meetings, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

“Maria is a really good friend of mine. I wasn’t happy to play her. I think we were both pretty nervous at the beginning, but I managed to calm down a little bit and I think I found my zone in the second set,” said the 77th-ranked Vekic, who now owns nine career wins over Top-10 opponents, including an upset of No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka last summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I was really happy when I found out that she took a wild card at the last second and was coming here,” added Vekic. “I texted her straight away. When the draw came out, I was like, `Oh, my God, we’re playing each other!’ It’s not easy. We fight on the court, but we’re still close off the court.”

Vekic, 26, finished with seven aces and converted five of six break-point opportunities.

Nakashima, Bublik win 1st-round matches at Firenze Open

Associated PressOct 11, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT
San Diego Open - Finals
Getty Images
2 Comments

FLORENCE, Italy — Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States eased into the second round of the Firenze Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Richard Gasquet.

Nakashima took little over an hour to see off the Frenchman and will next face Altug Celikbilek.

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed at the hard-court tournament, beating Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 for the Kazakh player’s 100th career victory and a tour-leading 14th indoor win of the season.

Oscar Otte will face the top-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after rallying to beat Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face another Italian in third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti.

Mikael Ymer and Francesco Passaro also advanced.

It is the first time Florence is hosting a tour-level event since 1994.