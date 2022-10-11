FLORENCE, Italy – J.J. Wolf of the United States rallied to beat local wild card Francesco Maestrelli in the first round of the Firenze Open on Monday as the ATP returned to the Italian city for the first time in nearly 30 years.
The 19-year-old Maestrelli played his first tour-level main draw match and broke Wolf’s serve in the very first game, going on to take the set, but the American recovered to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Wolf will next face fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy in an all-American second round match.
Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain will take on the second-seeded Matteo Berrettini – who is also the home favorite — in the second round after easing past Daniel Elahi Galan 6-2, 6-1.
Fifth-seeded Aslan Karatsev advanced after Tallon Griekspoor retired from their first-round match. Karatsev had led 6-3, 2-1.
Also winners were Altug Celikbilek and Corentin Moutet.
The indoor, hard- court tournament is at the Palazzo Wanny. Florence last hosted a tour-level event in 1994.
FLORENCE, Italy – Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States eased into the second round of the Firenze Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Richard Gasquet on Tuesday.
Nakashima took little over an hour to see off the Frenchman and will next face Altug Celikbilek.
Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed at the hard-court tournament, beating Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 for the Kazakh player’s 100th career victory and a tour-leading 14th indoor win of the season.
Oscar Otte will face the top-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after rallying to beat Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face another Italian in third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti.
Mikael Ymer and Francesco Passaro also advanced.
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Iga Swiatek lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open.
Home favorite Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win the final 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Krejcikova hit her seventh ace to convert her sixth match point. The Czech prevailed in 3 hours, 16 minutes on an indoor hard-court in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava.
It was her first victory over top-ranked Swiatek after two defeats.
French and U.S. Open champion Swiatek brought a 10-win streak into the final while Krejcikova came in with an eight-win streak from taking Tallinn last weekend.
The Czech got the decisive break in the eighth game of the final set before serving the match out to win her fifth career title.
“It feels great,” said Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion. She thanked Swiatek “for bringing the best out of me today.”
It was only the second loss for Swiatek in her 12 career finals. She was previously beaten by Polona Hercog in her debut final in Lugano in 2019.
After her semifinal victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova, Swiatek became the first WTA Tour player since 2017 to achieve 60 wins in a calendar year.
In the first set, Swiatek saved three break points in the third game before building a 5-1 lead. Krejcikova came back with two breaks but Swiatek converted her third set point.
She came back from 4-2 down in the second set before losing the tiebreaker.