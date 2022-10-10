How new concussion protocol affected NFL Week 5

That we had two events in Sunday’s NFL games—a player being removed because an injury spotter thought he saw him wobbly/shaky after a hit, and a hugely ticky-tack roughing-the-passer call—that really weren’t connected but seem connected by the jittery approach to concussions and player safety that has exploded in the last two weeks.

Could the spotter and the ref who made the phantom roughing call both have been erring on the side of extreme caution? That’s sure how it looked to me.

“I thought of it too,” former NFL VP of officiating Dean Blandino said Sunday night. “Are we being overly sensitive because of the Tua Tagovailoa situation?”

The line of the night came from a longtime NFL executive. “What’s that thing you guys in the media do every week after the games?” he said. “Overreaction Monday? As a league, I think today was Overreaction Sunday.”

I still don’t know the real story of Miami quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s removal from the Dolphins’ game at the Jets after one offensive snap. In the irony of ironies, Bridgewater, Tagovailoa’s backup, was tackled hard on Miami’s first play and left the game for the locker room. He never returned. We were told the injury spotter in the press box saw in Bridgewater some ataxia; the QB was somehow unstable, per the spotter. In accord with the 20-hour-old NFL rule about motor instability—the rule that came into effect at 5 p.m. ET Saturday—Bridgewater was ruled out for the game. Maybe Bridgewater did stumble, but we never saw it. The Dolphins never saw it. CBS replays never showed it. ESPN reported he passed all concussion tests, but it didn’t matter. Bridgewater, after one snap, was finished.

And then, with three minutes left in a 21-15 game in Tampa, on a simple sack by Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett of Tom Brady, referee Jerome Boger called roughing on Jarrett. The video of Atlanta coach Arthur Smith was perfect—eyes wide open in horror, mouth agape, hands to his head. All I could think was, The league is headed for flag football if that’s a penalty. “If you can’t tackle the quarterback,” Tony Dungy said on NBC Sunday night, “it’s going to be impossible to play defense.”

Another former official told me Sunday night: “Officials aren’t immune from what’s going on in public, and of course they’re following the Tua story. But I can’t imagine making a call, or not making one, because of a situation like [the Tagovailoa story] hanging over the game.”

The roughing call was stunning because Boger’s a good official, and because officials are told to have situational awareness. Don’t decide the game on a ticky-tack call. The Tagovailoa mistake—allowing him back in a game after he struggled to stand twice and had to be helped off the field—shouldn’t be over-corrected by either of the calls that happened Sunday. If Bridgewater really was woozy, then let’s see some evidence from the spotter or from a CBS replay. The NFL has to be transparent here. And we need to hear from the league on the Boger call, because it was huge in the Falcons losing a game that could have given them first place in the NFC South.

Saturday’s agreement by the league and union making it law that players will be removed from games if they demonstrate wooziness or unsteadiness is a positive step. It should be applauded. But there’s a physicality to the game that must be allowed to happen. You can’t officiate scared, or make rulings from on high based on something you might have seen. Sunday was a weird day. The league can’t afford many more of them.

Taysom Hill does it all for Saints against Seahawks

Someone’s got to make a movie about Taysom Hill. The most explosive player in the NFL Sunday was Hill, a part special-teamer, part backup-QB, part running back. He scored four touchdowns, three rushing and a beautiful 22-yard TD pass to tight end Adam Trautman. His 228 rushing yards is more than Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Alvin Kamara, and his 10.9-yard rushing average leads the NFL. His 60-yard rushing TD was the winning score in a 39-32 victory over Seattle.

You might know Hill’s origin story. Sean Payton spotted the 6-2, 225-pound block of granite in the 2017 preseason when Hill was about to get cut by the Packers, and he signed Hill to the Saints’ practice squad. Payton hired Mike Westhoff to coach special teams for the Saints in midseason that year. As Westhoff told me: “I just get there, and I’m walking through the locker room and I see this young man coming out of the shower wrapped in a towel. And he looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger. I met him, and he says he’s a quarterback. I went immediately to Sean Payton’s office. I said I had a lot of luck with quarterbacks in special teams. I had a long talk with him. I loved him. He’s explosive but more than that he’s tough. He can hit. Runs in the 4.4s. He’s athletic. All of a sudden he became a special teams star for us.”

On Sunday night, Hill told me he realizes his good fortune to have found his way to a place that believed in him. “There are guys much more talented than I am who never got a chance to do what I’m doing,” Hill said. “As I reflect on it, I owe so much to Mike [Westhoff] and to Sean and so many others here who gave me a chance—who continue to give me a chance.”

Like offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael now. At halftime Sunday, Carmichael told Hill he had something planned for the second half—the first pass Hill would throw this season. He’s had a few cups of coffee at quarterback for the Saints, but he wasn’t consistent enough to get the regular gig. After Hill ran for two scores in the first half, when he came in late in the third quarter, the Seahawks assumed he’d be running it again. The linebacker sucked up toward the line and let Trautman leak past, and Hill’s lofted TD throw hit Trautman in stride. “I was expecting single-high [safety] coverage,” he said, “and I’m sure Adam was too. But they were obviously thinking run, and he was wide open.”

The Saints, 2-3, will need more explosive plays from Hill because of injuries to key receivers and a defense that hasn’t been nearly as good as expected. Hill played only 23 snaps Sunday but scored 24 points. That’s a pretty good return on investment for New Orleans.  

New York Giants continue defying expectations in Week 5

Coaches don’t win without players. Players don’t win without coaches. But of all the teams through the first month of the season, the New York Giants are the best example of a team that has gotten every drop out of its players through good teaching and coaching. Take Sunday in London. The Packers were six yards from tying the game with 66 seconds left. Aaron Rodgers dropped to pass, and here came from his right blitzing safety Xavier McKinney.

Last year, playing for Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, McKinney was not asked to blitz. I mean, he told me he was never called on to blitz. McKinney came from Alabama and Nick Saban loved blitzing the safeties. McKinney missed it. So when defensive coordinator Wink Martindale took over this year, he immediately made a connection with McKinney when he told him he’d be calling lots of blitzes for him this year.

“My whole thought process on the play was to try to get to Rodgers, obviously,” he said from the Giants’ locker room in London. “I saw him look to my side, the single-receiver side, before I came, and I figured that’s where he was going. He was gonna get the ball out fast. I wanted to make a play so bad, so I timed my jump and got my hands on the ball.”

That was the decisive play in the 27-22 stunner by the 4-1 Giants. Martindale told McKinney after the game, “Hell of a play!”

“I told him, ‘Great play call,’” McKinney said. “We’ve got a real bond with our coaches. From the jump, they’ve given us the freedom to just go out there and play—don’t worry about mistakes. After losing here for a long time, we’re having so much fun.”

The Giants, because of injuries, are playing five new defenders in prominent roles—like former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith—and all played at least 20 snaps Sunday. On offense, without injured wideouts Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has had to be imaginative. With Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both injured last week, Kafka put Saquon Barkley in the Wildcat formation and he continued that in London against Green Bay. The Giants are improvising as well as any team in the league, and they may improvise all the way to the playoffs.

