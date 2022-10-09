Filippo Ganna breaks cycling’s hour world record

GRENCHEN, Switzerland — Time trial specialist Filippo Ganna broke cycling’s hour record when he covered 56.792 kilometers in 60 minutes.

The Italian extended the record by more than 1.2 kilometers, the biggest jump in seven years.

Asked to describe the pain of the last five minutes, he said, “I lost energy to try to go for 57, but nothing (in the legs).”

He said he was open to another attempt at a different time of the season, when he was fresher.

Ganna took the record from British teammate Dan Bigham, who made his mark at the same Swiss velodrome on Aug. 19.

Pogačar wins Lombardia again; last race for Valverde, Nibali

COMO, Italy – Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar edged Enric Mas to successfully defend his title at Il Lombardia, which marked the final race of Grand Tour champions Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali.

Pogačar, the Slovenian who rides for UAE Team Emirates, outsprinted Mas at the end of the 253-kilometer (157-mile) route from Bergamo to Como to claim victory in the final one-day classic of the season.

Nothing could separate the duo on the highly demanding route that featured nine climbs. But Pogačar won the sprint to the line for his 16th victory of the season and 46th in his career.

“It’s really amazing to come back and repeat the victory. I tried to attack on the Civiglio climb but Mas was clearly on the same level as me. I was still confident that I would beat him in the sprint,” said Pogačar, who finished second in the Tour this year after winning the previous two.

“At Giro dell’Emilia, I was still suffering from the trip back from Australia, but I have felt better and better since. This victory makes it an almost perfect 2022 season for me.”

Mikel Landa was third, 10 seconds behind Pogačar and Mas. Only Sergio Higuita and Carlos Rodríguez were also within a minute of the top two.

The 42-year-old Valverde of Spain, who won the Spanish Vuelta in 2009, was sixth. Italian cyclist Nibali was 24th, more than two minutes behind Pogačar.

The 37-year-old Nibali, who is one of only seven cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours, was loudly cheered throughout the race.

“I enjoyed the race and the fans, unfortunately the legs only went so far,” said Nibali, who announced his upcoming retirement at the Giro d’Italia this year.

“It has been a long, emotional road that started at the Giro d’Italia but I managed to unload some of the emotion during the year. I really thank everyone who greeted me and thanked me along the route.”

Giro d’Italia to start on former railway line in Abruzzo

L’AQUILA, Italy — The 2023 edition of the Giro d’Italia will start with an individual time trial on a coastal cycle path that has been recreated from a former railway line in the region of Abruzzo.

At a ceremony in the Abruzzo capital of L’Aquila, race organizers announced that the Grand Tour will run from May 6-28 and begin with an 18.4-kilometer (11.4-mile) time trial on the Adriatic coast.

Almost the entire time trial will be on the spectacular Costa dei Trabocchi cycle path that hugs the coast line before a short climb to the finish in Ortona.

“I am excited at the idea of the Grande Partenza (Big Start) of the Giro in Abruzzo . It is a dream come true, especially with regard to the prologue on the Costa dei Trabocchi,” said Trek-Segafredo cyclist Dario Cataldo, who is from the region.

“I well remember that when the cycle path project was born and I saw the first tracks, I imagined the beauty of a Giro d’Italia passing along the route. It looked perfect.”

Stage 2 is a 204-kilometer (127-mile) leg from Teramo to San Salvo that is hilly in the first part but expected to end in a bunch sprint.

Stage 3 will also start in the Abruzzo region, in Vasto, but it will then head south and will be detailed when the full route is revealed on Oct. 17 in Milan.

The Giro will also return to the region for Stage 7, a daunting climb on the Gran Sasso d’Italia to Campo Imperatore. The high mountain stage, on May 12, will be the edition’s first finish above 2,000 meters.

Australian Jai Hindley won this year’s Giro.