The WWE returns to Philadelphia to host Extreme Rules for the first time in October.

The Wells Fargo Center, which housed the event in 2019, will be the center of the wrestling world when Ronda Rousey looks to avenge her controversial loss at SummerSlam in a no holds barred match against Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Also on the card are Seth “Freaking” Rollins and Matt Riddle continuing their grudge match inside the fight pit with special guest referee and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

What time is WWE Extreme Rules?

Date: Saturday, October 8

WWE’s The Bump: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Kickoff Show: 7 p.m. ET

Main card: 8 p.m. ET

What channel is showing WWE Extreme Rules?

What to know about WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey is on a rampage to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship, dominating a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the opportunity to get champion, Liv Morgan, in a match, with no rules, no disqualifications and no mercy.

Matt Riddle continues his ongoing feud against Seth “Freakin” Rollins inside the fight pit, where a steel cage will hold these two brawlers in what is looking to be a brutal match.

Don’t forget: the day kicks off at 3 p.m. ET with WWE Extreme Rules edition of WWE’s The Bump, with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla preparing for the night’s action and chatting with special guests ahead of the showdowns to come.

WWE Extreme Rules matches

SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match – Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match – Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Inside the Fight Pit (Guest referee UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier) – Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freaking” Rollins

Strap Match – Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kros

“I Quit” Match – Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match – The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

Extreme Rules will be available on Premium Live Events (PLE) or via Peacock for fans in the U.S.