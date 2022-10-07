The WWE returns to Philadelphia to host Extreme Rules for the first time in October.
The Wells Fargo Center, which housed the event in 2019, will be the center of the wrestling world when Ronda Rousey looks to avenge her controversial loss at SummerSlam in a no holds barred match against Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Also on the card are Seth “Freaking” Rollins and Matt Riddle continuing their grudge match inside the fight pit with special guest referee and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.
What time is WWE Extreme Rules?
- Date: Saturday, October 8
- WWE’s The Bump: 3 p.m. ET
- Kickoff Show: 7 p.m. ET
- Main card: 8 p.m. ET
What channel is showing WWE Extreme Rules?
What to know about WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is on a rampage to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship, dominating a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the opportunity to get champion, Liv Morgan, in a match, with no rules, no disqualifications and no mercy.
Matt Riddle continues his ongoing feud against Seth “Freakin” Rollins inside the fight pit, where a steel cage will hold these two brawlers in what is looking to be a brutal match.
Don’t forget: the day kicks off at 3 p.m. ET with WWE Extreme Rules edition of WWE’s The Bump, with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla preparing for the night’s action and chatting with special guests ahead of the showdowns to come.
WWE Extreme Rules matches
- SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match – Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match – Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley
- Inside the Fight Pit (Guest referee UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier) – Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freaking” Rollins
- Strap Match – Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kros
- “I Quit” Match – Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match – The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium
Peacock is now the exclusive streaming home of WWE. With an upgrade to Peacock Premium, you will have access to all WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Extreme Rules, as well as original series, groundbreaking documentaries, and your favorite shows from the WWE Archives.
Extreme Rules will be available on Premium Live Events (PLE) or via Peacock for fans in the U.S.
For the first time in over 30 years, the WWE is holding an event in a UK stadium for the world to witness.
The 74,000-capacity Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales will be the epicenter of the wrestling world when Roman Reigns takes on Drew McIntyre in what is sure to be one of the best matches of 2022.
Not to be outdone by the main event of the evening, Liv Morgan looks to follow up her SummerSlam victory over Ronda Rousey with another win over an ex-UFC fighter in Shayna Baszler to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship title.
What time is WWE Clash at the Castle Today?
- Date: Saturday, September 3
- Pre-show: 12 p.m. ET
- Main card: 1 p.m. ET
What channel is showing WWE SummerSlam 2022?
Peacock is now the exclusive streaming home of WWE. With an upgrade to Peacock Premium, you will have access to all WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Clash at the Castle, as well as original series, groundbreaking documentaries, and your favorite shows from the WWE Archives.
Clash at the Castle will be available on pay-per-view or via Peacock for fans in the U.S.
What to know at WWE Clash at the Castle
After a controversial victory over Ronda Rousey in a rematch at SummerSlam, Liv Morgan finds herself in the ring against another established mixed martial artist in Shayna Baszlier, who overcame Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Natalya and Sonya Deville en route to a title shot.
While there isn’t a belt on the line in this matchup, bragging rights certainly will be when Matt Riddle enters the ring against Seth “Freakin” Rollins in the fan’s main event of the evening.
After being scheduled to throw down at SummerSlam, Riddle withdrew due to injury which led to a postponement. However, he has not stayed out of the spotlight. A huge brawl on the August 15th of RAW sparked the rivalry between the two superstars once more, resulting in Riddle challenging Rollins once more to settle things once and for all at the WWE Clash at the Castle.
WWE Clash at the Castle matches
- Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day
- Intercontinental Championship – Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus
- Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
- Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY
- SmackDown Women’s Championship – Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Will Roman Reigns defend his undisputed Universal title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match? Is Logan Paul the real deal or just a flash in the pan? Tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2022, these questions will finally be answered.
While Riddle’s highly anticipated showdown against Seth Rollins was scrapped earlier this week due to injury, tonight’s main card of matches is still one you won’t want to miss.
What time is WWE SummerSlam 2022 today?
- Date: Saturday, July 30
- Pre-show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Main card start time: 8:00 p.m. ET
What channel is airing WWE SummerSlam 2022?
SummerSlam will be available on pay-per-view or via Peacock for fans in the U.S.
In addition to Roman Reigns’ title bout, The Usos will put their undisputed WWE tag team titles on the line against The Street Profits. Ronda Rousey also makes her return with vengeance on her mind as she takes on Liv Morgan in a rematch for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.
Logan Paul, who was teammates with The Miz at Wrestlemania, will now be on opposite sides of the ring with his former teammate tonight at SummerSlam. Can Paul get his revenge on The Miz after being humiliated by The Awesome One and prove who the bigger draw is in the WWE?
WWE SummerSlam matches 2022
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar: Last Man Standing Match for the undisputed WWE Universal title
- The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford): Undisputed WWE tag team titles
- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch: WWE “Raw” women’s title
- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: WWE “SmackDown” women’s title
- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory: WWE United States title
- The Miz vs. Logan Paul
- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
- The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor)
Peacock is now the exclusive streaming home of WWE. With an upgrade to Peacock Premium, you will have access to all WWE Premium Live Events like WWE SummerSlam 2022, as well as original series, groundbreaking documentaries, and your favorite shows from the WWE Archives.
