Who is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL?

By Oct 7, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT
To the surprise of many, there is only one remaining undefeated team in the 2022 NFL season entering Week 5 and that team is the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the last five seasons, the Eagles have experienced highs and lows. In 2017, the Eagles finished the regular season 13-3 and went on to defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Nick Foles threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz with just over two minutes remaining to lead the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Philadelphia remained competitive the next two seasons, finishing 9-7 both years to advance to the playoffs. In 2018, Philly fell short in the Divisional round and in 2019, the Birds lost in the Wild Card round. The tides turned the following season when the Eagles finished last in their division with just four wins. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz led the league in interceptions and sacks. When the season ended, head coach Doug Pederson (now the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars) was fired – just three seasons after he led the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy.

First-year head coach Nick Sirianni replaced Pederson in 2021, leading the team to a 9-8 record under a new quarterback: Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama/Oklahoma signal-caller was drafted by the Eagles in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This season, Hurts is the leader of the undefeated Eagles, with 82 completions in 123 attempts for 1,120 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also has 53 rushing attempts for 205 yards and 4 scores.

In Week 5, the Eagles are scheduled to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals before facing the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on NBC in Week 6.

Before Philly moves forward though, let’s look back on how they became the final undefeated team standing in the NFL.

How the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles got to 4-0:

The Eagles have defeated the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars en route to their perfect 4-0 record.

Philly has outscored opponents 115-71 during this stretch. notching particularly dominant wins over the Vikings (24-7) and Commanders (24-8). Multiple factors have been crucial to their success. Hurts is sixth in the lead in pass yards with 1,120 and is also second in the league behind Lamar Jackson in rushing yards with 205 (amongst quarterbacks). With elite receivers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders, the Eagles have no shortage of offensive weapons. The defense is led by cornerback Darius Slay in the secondary and edge rusher Haason Reddick, and is well-equipped to challenge opposing offenses.

The overwhelming question moving forward now is: How long can the Eagles stay undefeated?

While 4-0 is an impressive record, the Eagles’ wins have all come against teams that had losing records last season. The Lions and Jaguars specifically were the worst two teams in the NFL last year. The good news is that Philly has one of the league’s easiest schedules this season. Week 6’s matchup against the division-rival Cowboys and Week 12’s matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers should prove challenging tests, but few other games on the schedule appear unwinnable.

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming schedule:

Week 5: Eagles at Cardinals

Week 6: Eagles vs. Cowboys (NBC)

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Eagles vs. Steelers

Week 9: Eagles at Texans

Week 10: Eagles vs. Commanders

Week 11: Eagles at Colts

Week 12: Eagles vs. Packers (NBC)

Week 13: Eagles vs. Titans

Week 14: Eagles at Giants

Week 15: Eagles at Bears

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 17: Eagles vs. Saints

Week 18: Eagles vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles recent playoff history:

The Eagles have made the postseason in four of the last five years. Before failing to advance to the playoffs in 2020, the Eagles experienced a three-year drought in which they were unable to make the postseason from 2014-2016.

2021: Eagles lost to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, 31-15

2020: Did not make the postseason

2019: Eagles lost to the Seahawks in the Wild Card round, 17-9

2018: Eagles lost to the Saints in the Divisional round, 20-14

2017: Won Super Bowl LII vs. Patriots, 41-33

Best season in Philadelphia Eagles history:

So far, the Eagles are primed to have a record-setting season. The following list represents the seasons with the fewest losses in franchise history, not the season’s with the most wins because the amount of games played per season has changed over the years.

1949: 11-1

1960: 10-2

2017: 13-3

2004: 13-3

1944: 7-1

Philly also had a 12-win season in 1980, and three 11-win seasons in 1979, 1989 and 1992. Only time will tell if this year’s team should be considered one of the best in franchise history.

How many teams have gone undefeated?

The most famous undefeated team in NFL history is the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who remain the only team ever to finish the regular season with a perfect record and win the Super Bowl. That Dolphins team was 14-0 in the regular season, won three playoff games and then defeated Washington, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII. Every year, the surviving members of that team gather to share a toast when that season’s final unbeaten team loses its first game.

Here is the full list of teams in league history who finished the regular season undefeated and untied:

  • 1934 Chicago Bears (13-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to New York Giants
  • 1942 Chicago Bears (11-0): Lost NFL Championship Game to Washington
  • 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0): Won Super Bowl VII vs Washington
  • 2007 New England Patriots (16-0): Won two playoff games before losing in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants

Lamar Jackson continues to exceed expectations while betting on himself this season

By Oct 7, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the ultimate chance and is betting on himself this NFL season. After failing to reach an agreement with the Ravens on a long-term extension, the Pompano Beach, Florida native, who went 32nd overall in the 2018 draft, is currently playing on the $23 million 5th-year option of his rookie contract.

Jackson reportedly turned down a 5-year offer worth roughly $250 million, with $133 million guaranteed — something many were not surprised by because Deshaun Jackson’s contract, signed this summer, changed the goalposts for QB contracts, especially for a dual-threat player like Lamar Jackson who runs the ball as well as he throws the ball. This week, Jackson will face a major early season test as the 2-2 Ravens host Joe Burrow and the 2-2 Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson on his contract situation: Respectfully, I’m done talking about it

Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability

The 2019 NFL MVP already has 13 total touchdowns this season, including 11 pass touchdowns, and currently leads the Ravens with 316 rush yards — the most of any quarterback in the NFL this season. He also ranks in the league’s top 10 in rushing yards, for all players (ranked 9th entering Week 5). Additionally, Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in September for the second time in his career.

Powered in part by Jackson, the Ravens offense ranked first in rush yards per game in 2019 (206) and 2020 (191.9) and was third in 2021 (145.8). In 2022, the team ranks 8th entering Week 5 (142).

What will happen with Lamar Jackson’s contract at the end of the season?

Lamar Jackson is currently set to become a free agent after the season, however, he could be franchised tagged by the Ravens.

Does Lamar Jackson have an agent?

Lamar Jackson has represented himself during negotiations while leaning on the help of his mother, Felicia Jones, and the NFLPA (which reportedly advised him that he was justified to demand a fully guaranteed deal).

What other notable contracts were recently signed by NFL quarterbacks?

  • Russell Wilson: 5 years, $245 million ($124M fully guaranteed) – August 2022
  • Kyler Murray: 5 years, $230.5 million ($103.3M fully guaranteed) – July 2022
  • Deshaun Watson: 5 years, $230 million (fully guaranteed) – March 2022
  • Josh Allen: 6 years, $258 million ($100M fully guaranteed) – August 2021
  • Patrick Mahomes: 10 years, $450 million ($63.1M fully guaranteed) – July 2020

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: TV, live stream info, preview for Sunday Night Football game

By Oct 7, 2022, 8:44 AM EDT
It’s the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens this Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland as Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head in an AFC North Showdown. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Football Night in America will feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) are coming off a 21-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Thursday night–the Bengals’ second straight win after an ugly 0-2 start to the season. Cincinnati’s offensive line has improved significantly over the last 2 games. In Weeks 1 and 2, Burrow was sacked a total of 13 times but in Weeks 3 and 4, the Bengals franchise QB was sacked only 3 times–going down just once in last Thursday’s win. In his career, Burrow–who has been sacked more times than any other quarterback since entering the NFL in 2020–is 11-2 when dropped 2 times or fewer. The protection of Burrow will be a crucial factor in determining whether or not Cincinnati can avoid the Super Bowl hangover and actually reach the playoffs again. Only eight of the 56 teams to lose a Super Bowl have made it back the following year.

RELATED: Joe Burrow – I had all the time I needed in the pocket

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) blew a 17-point lead and fell 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills at home last Sunday afternoon. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh opted to try and go for a touchdown rather than a field goal on 4th-and-goal from the Bills’ 2-yard-line with just over four minutes left in the game but Jackson’s pass was picked off in the endzone.

Sunday’s loss marked the second time that the Ravens have blown a lead of 17+ points this season, the first was a Week 2 loss against the Dolphins where Baltimore had a 21-point lead. Despite forcing multiple turnovers in each game this season, consistent defense has continued to be an issue for the Ravens who have allowed 425.0 yards per game through four weeks. On offense, Jackson–who made the decision to bet on himself and is playing this season on the $23 million 5th-year option of his rookie contract–has continued to exceed expectations. Jackson has 13 total touchdowns, including 11 pass touchdowns, and leads the Ravens with 316 rush yards –the most of any QB in the NFL this season.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson continues to exceed expectations while betting on himself this season

