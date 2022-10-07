Iga Swiatek made to fight by qualifier to reach Ostrava semis

iga swiatek
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Two Grand Slam champions fought for nearly two hours each to top American qualifiers and reach the Agel Open semifinals.

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek got past former junior partner and rival Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4, and Barbora Krejcikova was the first of three Czechs in the quarterfinals to advance when she ended the career-best run of Alycia Parks 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Swiatek, champion of the French and U.S. Opens, will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova or local wild card Tereza Martincova, while Krejcikova lined up Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek and McNally won the 2018 Junior French Open doubles and McNally won both of their junior meetings.

“Tactically it was easier to prepare, because I know her game style (from juniors),” Swiatek said. “She’s playing differently to other players. But on the other hand, a lot of time has passed since we played last time. I knew she’d made progress and I had to be ready.”

Swiatek, the only seed to make the last eight, was under pressure on serve from the outset and was broken first. In the second set, she led 3-0 but was pegged back to 3-3. McNally, the lowest ranked woman ever to reach the Ostrava quarters at 151st, had 11 break chances and Swiatek 10. But Swiatek converted four and McNally only two.

Krejcikova couldn’t consolidate early service breaks in each set against Parks and had to save a set point in the first. Parks, ranked 144th, helped her with nine double faults.

New Wimbledon champion Rybakina beat former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 6-4 in their first career meeting.

They couldn’t break each other in the first set, which was settled in the tiebreak when Kvitova followed a double fault with a netted backhand.

Rybakina finally broke for 4-3 in the second, and lost only one point in her last two service games, capping the match with her 11th ace.

Rare loss in final for Swiatek as Krejcikova wins in Ostrava

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Iga Swiatek lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open.

Home favorite Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win the final 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Krejcikova hit her seventh ace to convert her sixth match point. The Czech prevailed in 3 hours, 16 minutes on an indoor hard-court in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava.

It was her first victory over top-ranked Swiatek after two defeats.

French and U.S. Open champion Swiatek brought a 10-win streak into the final while Krejcikova came in with an eight-win streak from taking Tallinn last weekend.

The Czech got the decisive break in the eighth game of the final set before serving the match out to win her fifth career title.

“It feels great,” said Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion. She thanked Swiatek “for bringing the best out of me today.”

It was only the second loss for Swiatek in her 12 career finals. She was previously beaten by Polona Hercog in her debut final in Lugano in 2019.

After her semifinal victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova, Swiatek became the first WTA Tour player since 2017 to achieve 60 wins in a calendar year.

In the first set, Swiatek saved three break points in the third game before building a 5-1 lead. Krejcikova came back with two breaks but Swiatek converted her third set point.

She came back from 4-2 down in the second set before losing the tiebreaker.

Novak Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open.

Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than a minute. The Serb did not face a break point in the match and hit 15 winners with only seven unforced errors.

It was the Wimbledon champion’s fourth title of the year, including Rome and Tel Aviv.

“I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said. “Obviously, didn’t know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport.”

The fourth-seeded Tsitsipas, 24, who was chasing his third title of 2022 after Monte Carlo and Mallorca, saved three of five break points. He won only 42% of his second serve points in contrast to Djokovic’s 80%.

Djokovic converted his third match point with a backhand winner for his second straight indoor hardcourt title after winning in Tel Aviv last week.

“You know, 35 is not 25,” Djokovic said. “But I think the experience, probably, in these kinds of matches and big occasions helps as well to approach mentally in the right way.”