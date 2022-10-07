Djokovic sees off Khachanov to meet Medvedev in Astana semis

Associated Press
ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic didn’t play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal on Friday as he did in the first two rounds.

“Still, it was enough,” Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3.

“I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed.”

Djokovic conceded a 3-0 lead but broke Khachanov for the first set with a backhand volley. He broke Khachanov for 3-1 in the second and finished their quarterfinal with an ace.

Daniil Medvedev awaits in the semifinals. Medvedev has a 4-6 win-loss record against Djokovic, and they haven’t met since the Paris final last November, when Djokovic won in three sets.

“I thought about it before the (quarterfinal) and we have only played one tournament together this year, which was Roland Garros,” Medvedev said. “This is the second one and we meet again and I am really happy.”

Medvedev was too consistent and good for Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-1. Bautista Agut went in with 4-1 record against Medvedev but was blown away.

“It is not easy to play against Roberto. I tried to mix it up and surprise him a little bit and it worked very well.”

The other semifinal pits third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas against fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas leads their matchups 5-4.

Tsitsipas hasn’t dropped serve this week after saving five set points in the tiebreaker against Hubert Hurkacz.

“Most of those situations, I was not the fortunate one serving,” Tsitsipas said of the set points. “I was still able to break through and get back fighting, and it was very, very emotional to get that first tiebreak after having thrown my body on the court.”

Tsitsipas prevailed 7-6 (8), 6-3 to reach his ninth semifinal this year.

Rublev took care of Adrian Mannarino of France 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek made to fight by qualifier to reach Ostrava semis

Associated Press
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Two Grand Slam champions fought for nearly two hours each to top American qualifiers and reach the Agel Open semifinals on Friday.

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek got past former junior partner and rival Caty McNally 6-4, 6-4, and Barbora Krejcikova was the first of three Czechs in the quarterfinals to advance when she ended the career-best run of Alycia Parks 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Swiatek, champion of the French and U.S. Opens, will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova or local wild card Tereza Martincova, while Krejcikova lined up Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek and McNally won the 2018 Junior French Open doubles and McNally won both of their junior meetings.

“Tactically it was easier to prepare, because I know her game style (from juniors),” Swiatek said. “She’s playing differently to other players. But on the other hand, a lot of time has passed since we played last time. I knew she’d made progress and I had to be ready.”

Swiatek, the only seed to make the last eight, was under pressure on serve from the outset and was broken first. In the second set, she led 3-0 but was pegged back to 3-3. McNally, the lowest ranked woman ever to reach the Ostrava quarters at 151st, had 11 break chances and Swiatek 10. But Swiatek converted four and McNally only two.

Krejcikova couldn’t consolidate early service breaks in each set against Parks and had to save a set point in the first. Parks, ranked 144th, helped her with nine double faults.

New Wimbledon champion Rybakina beat former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 6-4 in their first career meeting.

They couldn’t break each other in the first set, which was settled in the tiebreak when Kvitova followed a double fault with a netted backhand.

Rybakina finally broke for 4-3 in the second, and lost only one point in her last two service games, capping the match with her 11th ace.

Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open because of knee injury

Associated Press
TOKYO — Taylor Fritz advanced to the Japan Open semifinals after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury on Friday.

Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, will next face Denis Shapovalov. The seventh-seeded Canadian defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe reached the semifinals by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-4. Tiafoe, who has not dropped a set in Tokyo, will be making his fourth semifinal appearance this season.

“I was moving really well. I hit the ball well from the back of the court,” Tifoe said. “I made it really tough for Miomir today. He played some great tennis. I was lucky enough to get it done in straight sets. Performances like this are big.”

Tiafoe will next take on Kwon Soon-woo. The South Korean defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-0.

Kyrgios’ knee injury also forced him to withdraw from the doubles semifinals, where he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis were scheduled to play Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo.