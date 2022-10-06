Kecmanovic saves 6 match points, beats Evans at Japan Open

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TOKYO — Miomir Kecmanovic saved six match points before beating Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals at the Japan Open.

The Serbian was trailing 40-0 with Evans serving at 5-4 in the third set before producing series of winners to level the match.

“That was the first time that I was able to do that,” Kecmanovic said. “I was completely tuned out of the match, and I just went for it in that moment.”

Kecmanovic will next take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. The American won his 13th consecutive tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Nick Kyrgios had 22 aces in his 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kamil Majchrzak. The Australian qualified for his ninth quarterfinal appearance this year.