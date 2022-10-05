Peacock to stream all Supercross and Pro Motocross races live as part of multi-year media rights extension between NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports

Peacock Becomes Home of Supercross and Pro Motocross Series, Plus the Newly-Formed SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM

NBC, USA Network, and CNBC to Present Coverage of All Races

Record 31 Combined Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross Races Across NBC Sports Platforms in 2023

PALMETTO, Fla., and STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 4, 2022 – As part of a multi-year media rights extension between NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports that was announced, Peacock will become the home of the Supercross and Pro Motocross series, including the newly-formed SuperMotocross World Championship. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Spanning 31 races from January 2023 to October 2023, Peacock will present live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats across both series. The 31 total races will mark a record for the combined number of Supercross and Pro Motocross events that NBC Sports will present in a single season.

Peacock will exclusively stream at least 20 Supercross and Pro Motocross races live and serve as the exclusive streaming home of qualifying, heats, and full-event replays. Click here to learn more about Peacock.

NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will provide coverage of all races, including the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final, throughout 2023 and beyond. The inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Final will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, live on Peacock and USA Network.

“With our wide array of live and original motorsports offerings, Peacock is a natural home for Supercross and Pro Motocross races,” said Rick Cordella, Chief Commercial Officer, Peacock. “We’re looking forward to providing fans with an easily-accessible destination to find every race all season long, including the exciting finish with the newly-formed SuperMotocross World Championship.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Feld Motor Sports in a dynamic time for Supercross and Pro Motocross with the debut of the SuperMotocross World Championship,” said Mike Perman, VP, Programming, NBC Sports. “Peacock is the perfect home for every live minute of action-packed two-wheel racing in both series, with numerous NBCUniversal television networks complementing our extensive streaming coverage.”

“The SuperMotocross World Championship adds a new dimension to the annual Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons that will result in crowning the ultimate World Champion,” said Stephen C. Yaros, SVP Global Media and Supercross for Feld Motor Sports. “We are thrilled to be extending our relationship with NBC Sports so our fans can watch all the racing action streaming live on Peacock and the option to also watch select rounds on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC.”

Complete 2023 coverage schedules for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, and CNBC will be announced in the near future.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, MLB, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more.

ABOUT FELD MOTORSPORTS

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NASCAR, INDYCAR, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show and Pro Football Talk Live. Click here to learn more and to sign up.

–NBC SPORTS–