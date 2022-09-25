49ers vs Broncos live stream: How to watch SNF online, time, TV channel tonight for NFL Week 3 matchup

With 2 weeks of action already in the books, all the attention now shifts to Week 3. This Sunday night, September 25, it’s Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers taking on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in a battle at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

Wilson is 16-4 against the 49ers in the regular season and has thrown 36 touchdown passes against San Francisco, the most he’s thrown against any opponent. On the other side, Garoppolo, who entered the game in Week 2 after Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury, owns a 31-14 record as the 49ers’ starting quarterback and has led the team to two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.

San Francisco and Denver will meet for the 16th time on Sunday and the 49ers currently hold an 8-7 advantage in the all-time series, including the postseason. The SNF matchup will mark the first meeting between the teams since Week 14 in 2018. The 49ers went on to win that game, 20-14.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

How to watch 49ers vs Broncos live on Sunday Night Football

Where : Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado When : Sunday, September 25

: Sunday, September 25 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

