Osaka withdraws from Pan Pacific, Pliskova loses

Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day Two
TOKYO – Defending champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open ahead of her second-round match due to illness on Thursday.

“I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today,” Osaka said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan. This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court, but my body won’t let me. I will see you next year.”

Osaka didn’t specify the illness and said before the tournament she was fit and healthy. She was champion of the previous Pan Pacific in 2019 and advanced to the second round this week after Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in their first-round match.

Fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil benefited by a walkover from Osaka’s withdrawal and has a quarterfinal against fourth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova, who dominated Mexican qualifier Fernanda Contreras Gomez 6-0, 6-1.

In other second-round matches, Petra Martic upset sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-4, and in a match of unseeded players, Liudmila Samsonova squeezed past China’s Xinyu Wang 7-6 (5), 6-3.

In Friday’s quarterfinals, Martic will play China’s Zhang Shuai, Samsonova faces third-seeded Garbine Muguruza, and America’s Claire Liu meets China’s Qinwen Zheng.

Martic kept her nerve as 2018 champion Pliskova lost hers. The former world No. 1 was not at her best, while Martic played steadily throughout, breaking twice in each set, including the final games of each set. Pliskova handed the win to her fellow tall baseliner with her fifth double fault.

“Karolina is a great player and she’s beaten me many times in the past, so I expected a tough match,” Martic said. “So I was just happy to win it.”

She won it in the nick of time as it started to rain right at the end of the second set. A third set would have been under the roof of Ariake Coliseum.

“I was hoping we would play outdoors because it’s an outdoor tournament, but at match point it started to rain really hard, so I was really happy to win that point,” Martic said.

Samsonova out-slugged Wang Xinyu as both players stayed aggressive throughout. Samsonova hit three aces to wrap up the first-set tiebreak. In the second set, her high-pressure play broke Wang in the eighth game and she rounded off the match with a 13th ace.

“She was playing amazing,” Samsonova said. “She’s a great player already but my serves were enough to maintain my game.”

Contreras Gomez had no answer for Kudermetova’s clinical efficiency as the good parts of her game that saw her defeat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round deserted her. Fourth-seeded Kudermetova didn’t put a foot wrong but should face far sterner opposition from Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals.

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic awaiting word on Australian Open

novak djokovic
LONDON – Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s really not in my hands right now,” Djokovic said Thursday at the Laver Cup. “So I’m hoping I will get some positive news.”

Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam champion – a total that stands second among men, behind only Rafael Nadal’s 22 and one ahead of Roger Federer’s 20 – and he has won a record nine of those trophies at Melbourne Park.

But he was deported from Australia last January after a 10-day legal saga that culminated with his visa being revoked; he originally was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who is from Serbia, has insisted he will not get the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus, even if it means missing tennis events.

He was not able to enter two of this season’s four Grand Slam tournaments, including the U.S. Open that ended this month. The United States and Canada currently bar entry to foreign citizens who have not received COVID-19 vaccines, and so he also missed four other events in North America in 2022.

Djokovic was able to get into France, losing to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at the French Open in June, and England, winning the title at Wimbledon in July.

The Laver Cup, which begins Friday, is Djokovic’s first competition since Wimbledon.

“I don’t have any regrets. I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn’t able to play (at the U.S. Open), but that was a decision that I made and I knew what the consequences would be,” he said Thursday. “So I accepted them and that’s it.”

Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings than anyone else, breaking Roger Federer’s record, and is No. 7 this week, in part because of a lack of activity and in part because there were no ranking points awarded to anyone at Wimbledon this year.

“I’m not used to making, obviously in the last 15-20 years, longer breaks between the tournaments, but it is what it is,” Djokovic said. “That’s kind of the situation I was in. I’m just excited to be able to play here now – and most of the other indoor (tournaments) for the rest of the season.”

Top seeds Badosa and Garcia ousted at Pan Pacific Open

TOKYO — Top seed Paula Badosa, second seed Caroline Garcia, and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina were knocked out of the Pan Pacific Open.

Badosa was overwhelmed by Qinwen Zheng, the 19-year-old rapid improver from China, 6-3, 6-2. Qinwen won 10 of the last 12 games, playing fearlessly on Badosa’s serve to break her four times.

“It’s not a surprise, I always knew I had the level, I just had to make it,” Qinwen said after her first completed top-10 win.

Qinwen’s third quarterfinal of the year will be against Claire Liu, who beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1.

Garcia was upset by another Chinese in the second round, Zhang Shuai, who prevailed 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in 2 1/2 hours.

Garcia broke Zhang in the opening game and won the set with her 10th ace. But despite serving 27 aces – beating Qinwen’s mark of 21 in a match for best on tour this year – Garcia couldn’t hold her form and Zhang used her speed and precision to take the second set.

Zhang said her many years of playing and training in Japan paid off.

“I was trying to stay calm. I told myself in the tough moments how I never lose on this court so today I will win,” she said. “This is my home tournament so that gave me a lot of motivation. Everything is positive here and that’s why I played really well.”

Rybakina was coming off losing a three-set final in Slovenia last weekend but struggled to find any rhythm against an in-form Liudmila Samsanova, who won their tournament opener 6-2, 6-4.

Samsonova won two tournaments in August and reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open, and was calmly efficient in Tokyo.

“I’m incredibly happy about this match,” she said. “It’s always tough to play Elena. She’s a big champion now so I was prepared for a big fight. Last month was very positive for me. Winning a tournament I have more confidence, but I have to stay focused.”

She faces China’s Xinyu Wang in the second round.

Third-seeded Garbine Muguruza avoided the upsets after a first-round bye by cruising past Greek qualifier Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.