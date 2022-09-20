Wolf, Duckworth win opening-round matches at San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO — No. 8 seed J.J. Wolf, coming off a third-round run at the U.S. Open, beat fellow American Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 7-6 (6) in the opening round of the San Diego Open ATP 250.

They had faced each other seven times in Challenger and Futures events but this was their first encounter at the tour level.

“I’ve never been seeded before at an ATP tournament, so I’ve got to feel good about it,” said Wolf, 23, who earlier this month stunned 18th-ranked Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets at the U.S. Open. “I think I’m still getting used to playing night matches. They’re so special. I think I remember everyone I’ve played at night just because of the environment. Everybody is relaxed and having a good time, so I came out in a good mindset.”

Seventh seed James Duckworth claimed an all-Australian battle against Alexei Popyrin, winning, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to cap a 2-hour, 17-minute match that he capped with his 14th ace of the afternoon. The 30-year-old improved to 2-0 against Popyrin, having also prevailed last year in the Round of 16 at the ATP Masters 1000 Paris.

Frenchman Constant Lestienne held on to defeat former USC standout Brandon Holt 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3, in 2:42. Holt is the son of Hall of Famer Tracy Austin, who watched from courtside.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry was a 7-6 (6), 6-3 winner over countryman Facundo Mena.

Osaka wins match after Saville retires in Tokyo

TOKYO — Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since the U.S. Open, advanced to the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when Australia’s Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in the second game of their evening encounter.

The unseeded Osaka is the defending champion having won in her birthplace Osaka in 2019 before COVID-19 shut down the tournament for two years.

“I feel really bad right now because of how it ended,” the Japanese player told the fans at Ariake Coliseum. “I’ve been injured for most of the year so I just want people to clap for her because she’s a really amazing player.”

Osaka, who was 1-0 up when Saville withdrew, had lost the first match in her previous three tournaments, including the U.S. Open last month, although she reached the final of the Miami Open in April.

In other games, sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova cruised past hard-hitting Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-1, Mexican qualifier Fernanda Contreras Gomez overcame 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, fifth-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Japan’s Yuki Naito 6-4, 6-2, and China’s Zhang Shuai beat Japanese wild card Mai Hontama 6-0, 6-3.

All matches were played under a closed roof as the tail end of Typhoon Nanmadol passed through Tokyo.

Former world number one Pliskova, the champion in Tokyo four years ago, had little trouble against 214th-ranked Shinikova. The Czech player dominated her opponent, who had to qualify to make it into the main draw, and said she was back on form after being injured at the start of the year.

“I missed the beginning of the season because I broke my arm, so I had a slower start to the season, but I feel like in the summer in America I was playing really good matches,” Pliskova said. “I reached the quarterfinals in the U.S. Open…so I think I’m in good shape.”

Kenin, 23, has seen her ranking plummet to 315 from a career high of 4. She has failed to win her first match in 10 of the 12 tournaments she has played in 2022 after coming off a year plagued by injuries. While her topspin forehand still had some magic, she didn’t look match fit and the hard-serving Contreras Gomez, 24, only needed consistency to gain the upper hand.

Contreras Gomez slammed down nine aces in her victory, which earned a second-round clash with fourth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova.

World No. 180 Hontama, who reached the second round at Wimbledon this year, gave the home fans hope in the second set as she matched world No.28 Shuai before tiring in the final three games.

Shuai, who won in Lyon earlier this year and reached the last 16 at the U.S. Open, will face second- seeded Caroline Garcia next.

In the penultimate match of the day, fifth-seeded Haddad Maia brushed past Naito and next faces Osaka.

Carlos Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals

Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself.

Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner.

The U.S. Open champion pumped his fists by his side and yelled in celebration after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia.

It was Alcaraz’s first win since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final to also become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

“Playing the Davis Cup here is an honor for me,” Alcaraz said. “But it’s even better to come here being No. 1 in the world and U.S. Open champion, to share this moment with all my people, my family, my friends.

“I’m really happy to live this moment right now and to share this moment with all of them.”

Alcaraz sat out Spain’s opening 3-0 win over Serbia and lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in a 2-1 upset for Canada.

But the 19-year-old Alcaraz was back to his best, with some shots that had the crowd on their feet. Kwon also played inspired tennis and their trainers squeaked on the hard court as both ran frantically in lengthy rallies, returning shots that at times seemed unplayable.

Roberto Bautista Agut had got Spain off to a great start with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hong Seong-chan. Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez beat Nam Ji-sung and Song Min-kyu 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the doubles for a 3-0 win to Spain.

The result sends Spain through to the final eight in November, when it will face Group A runner-up Croatia. It will also be on home turf for Spain as the single-venue quarterfinals will be played in the southern city of Malaga in November.

Three other venues – Bologna in Italy, Hamburg, Germany and Glasgow, Scotland – were hosting group-stage matches.

Italy was already assured a place in the quarterfinals but it secured top spot in Group A with a 2-1 victory over Sweden and a matchup against Group D runner-up the United States.

Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli won the deciding doubles, beating Andre Goransson and Dragos Nicolae Madaras 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Sweden had needed a 3-0 win over Italy to progress and its hopes were dashed when Matteo Berrettini eased to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Elias Ymer, whose younger brother Mikael Ymer then went on to beat Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In Germany, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz eased past Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Germany over Australia and top spot in Group C.

Both were already assured of a place in the quarterfinals before the start of the day’s play. Jan-Lennard Struff beat Purcell 6-1, 7-5 for his third straight victory this week before Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled Australia level with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Oscar Otte.

Germany will play Canada in the quarterfinals with Australia facing the Netherlands.

The Netherlands won Group D, progressing with the U.S. That meant Great Britain or Kazakhstan had little to play for in their match in Glasgow. But Andy Murray, playing in possibly his final Davis Cup match, set his team on the way to a 2-1 win in the city of his birth. Murray beat Dmitry Popko 6-4, 6-3.