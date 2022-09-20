Roger Federer to discuss his retirement on Wednesday

Sep 20, 2022
LONDON — In Roger Federer’s case, the farewell news conference will come before the beginning of what he’s said will be the last competitive tennis event of his career.

Federer is in London and has been practicing ahead of the Laver Cup, an event founded by his management team that begins with the fifth edition of its Team Europe vs. Team World format.

The main rivals whose careers overlapped with Federer’s – Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray – also are participating.

Before the Laver Cup starts, Federer will meet with the media to discuss walking away from tournament tennis at age 41 after a career that began in the 1990s, lasted until the 2020s and included 20 Grand Slam championships, 83 titles at other tournaments and hundreds of weeks at No. 1 in the rankings.

He is bidding adieu shortly after Serena Williams played what is expected to be the last match of her career at the U.S. Open, signaling a significant shift for a sport they both transcended for decades.

Williams told the world of her plans to stop playing via a magazine article, then did not hold a news conference until after her first match at Flushing Meadows; the 23-time Grand Slam champion made it to the third round there before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Federer last played a match at Wimbledon in 2021, when he lost in the quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz. Shortly after that, Federer had surgery on his right knee for the third time in a span of about 1 1/2 years.

The Swiss star had hoped to play at Basel in his home country next month and had suggested he might be able to enter Wimbledon one last time next year. But recovery and rehabilitation of his knee became too much.

He called his retirement a “bittersweet decision” when he announced it last week via social media. Wednesday offers a chance to hear more about what went into that choice and what Federer might have in mind for the future.

His tweet concluded: “Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.” That would bode well for those fans of Federer’s who hope to see him continue to hold a role in the sport – and would bode well for the sport, too.

Djokovic wrote on Instagram after Federer revealed he’d be retiring that it was “hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together.”

It’s unclear just how much Federer actually will participate in the Laver Cup. There are singles and doubles matches across the three days, and his agent said Federer definitely will play.

Back in February, when word emerged that Federer would be in London, he said Nadal messaged him last year suggesting they play doubles together again. They teamed up to win a doubles match during the first Laver Cup in 2017.

“If we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing,” Nadal said at the time, “then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”

Osaka wins match after Saville retires in Tokyo

Sep 20, 2022
TOKYO — Naomi Osaka, playing her first match since the U.S. Open, advanced to the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when Australia’s Daria Saville retired with a knee injury in the second game of their evening encounter.

The unseeded Osaka is the defending champion having won in her birthplace Osaka in 2019 before COVID-19 shut down the tournament for two years.

“I feel really bad right now because of how it ended,” the Japanese player told the fans at Ariake Coliseum. “I’ve been injured for most of the year so I just want people to clap for her because she’s a really amazing player.”

Osaka, who was 1-0 up when Saville withdrew, had lost the first match in her previous three tournaments, including the U.S. Open last month, although she reached the final of the Miami Open in April.

In other games, sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova cruised past hard-hitting Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-1, Mexican qualifier Fernanda Contreras Gomez overcame 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, fifth-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Japan’s Yuki Naito 6-4, 6-2, and China’s Zhang Shuai beat Japanese wild card Mai Hontama 6-0, 6-3.

All matches were played under a closed roof as the tail end of Typhoon Nanmadol passed through Tokyo.

Former world number one Pliskova, the champion in Tokyo four years ago, had little trouble against 214th-ranked Shinikova. The Czech player dominated her opponent, who had to qualify to make it into the main draw, and said she was back on form after being injured at the start of the year.

“I missed the beginning of the season because I broke my arm, so I had a slower start to the season, but I feel like in the summer in America I was playing really good matches,” Pliskova said. “I reached the quarterfinals in the U.S. Open…so I think I’m in good shape.”

Kenin, 23, has seen her ranking plummet to 315 from a career high of 4. She has failed to win her first match in 10 of the 12 tournaments she has played in 2022 after coming off a year plagued by injuries. While her topspin forehand still had some magic, she didn’t look match fit and the hard-serving Contreras Gomez, 24, only needed consistency to gain the upper hand.

Contreras Gomez slammed down nine aces in her victory, which earned a second-round clash with fourth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova.

World No. 180 Hontama, who reached the second round at Wimbledon this year, gave the home fans hope in the second set as she matched world No.28 Shuai before tiring in the final three games.

Shuai, who won in Lyon earlier this year and reached the last 16 at the U.S. Open, will face second- seeded Caroline Garcia next.

In the penultimate match of the day, fifth-seeded Haddad Maia brushed past Naito and next faces Osaka.

Wolf, Duckworth win opening-round matches at San Diego Open

Sep 20, 2022
SAN DIEGO — No. 8 seed J.J. Wolf, coming off a third-round run at the U.S. Open, beat fellow American Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 7-6 (6) in the opening round of the San Diego Open ATP 250.

They had faced each other seven times in Challenger and Futures events but this was their first encounter at the tour level.

“I’ve never been seeded before at an ATP tournament, so I’ve got to feel good about it,” said Wolf, 23, who earlier this month stunned 18th-ranked Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets at the U.S. Open. “I think I’m still getting used to playing night matches. They’re so special. I think I remember everyone I’ve played at night just because of the environment. Everybody is relaxed and having a good time, so I came out in a good mindset.”

Seventh seed James Duckworth claimed an all-Australian battle against Alexei Popyrin, winning, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to cap a 2-hour, 17-minute match that he capped with his 14th ace of the afternoon. The 30-year-old improved to 2-0 against Popyrin, having also prevailed last year in the Round of 16 at the ATP Masters 1000 Paris.

Frenchman Constant Lestienne held on to defeat former USC standout Brandon Holt 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3, in 2:42. Holt is the son of Hall of Famer Tracy Austin, who watched from courtside.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry was a 7-6 (6), 6-3 winner over countryman Facundo Mena.