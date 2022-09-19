The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a match-up between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers vs Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
RELATED: FMIA Week 2 – Mike McDaniel’s ‘F— It’ Play Powers Dolphins’ Comeback and How 49ers Adjust Without Trey Lance
This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.
RELATED: How to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:
*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams
Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late
Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) – Packers roll over Bears 27-10 as Aaron Jones, Preston Smith star
Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – 49ers at Broncos
Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Chiefs at Buccaneers
Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Bengals at Ravens
Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Cowboys at Eagles
Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Steelers at Dolphins
Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Packers at Bills
Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Titans at Chiefs
Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – Chargers at 49ers
Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Bengals at Steelers
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings
Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles
Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys
Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos
Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals
Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers
Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD
RELATED: How to watch 49ers vs Broncos – Live stream, TV Channel, Game Preview
How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.
Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.
RELATED: PFT’s Week 1 2022 NFL awards
Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!