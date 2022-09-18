What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Bears vs Packers

By Sep 18, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
It's the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7PM ET on NBC and Peacock.
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will go head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • When: Sunday, September 18
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Bears vs Packers online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.  Sign up here.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 2 Schedule

WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 15
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 18
Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Monday, Sept. 19
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers: TV, live stream info for Sunday Night Football game

By Sep 16, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
It’s the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers as the most-played rivalry in NFL history continues this Sunday, September 18 at Lambeau Field. Sunday night’s game marks the 205th meeting between the two teams. Historically, the Packers lead the series 103-95-6. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears pulled off a 19-10 upset over the 49ers in their season opener last Sunday. The victory marks the second-year QB’s first as a starter since October 10th last year (week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders). Fields went 8-of-17 for 121 yards, with two touchdowns, and an interception. WR Dante Pettis had a 51-yard touchdown catch in Sunday’s win while WR Equanimeous St. Brown had an 18-yard touchdown reception.

Head coach Matt Eberflus became just the fifth Bears head coach to win his debut with the team. Eberflus, the former defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for the previous 4 seasons, was hired in January by new General Manager Ryan Poles. Poles was also hired in January by the Bears after spending the past 13 seasons serving as an executive with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 at home to Minnesota last Sunday. Rodgers, who turns 39 in December, finished 22-of-34 for 195 yards with zero touchdowns and two turnovers (1 INT, 1 fumble). The four-time NFL MVP entered his 18th NFL season after signing a 3-year, $150 million extension with the Packers in March. However, this year, Rodgers will have to adjust to playing without superstar WR Davante Adams who was traded to the Raiders back in March. WRs Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins started in last Sunday’s loss after top returning pass catcher Allen Lazard was out with an ankle injury but it was ultimately RB AJ Dillon who led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers:

  • Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • When: Sunday, September 18
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

By Sep 14, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a match up between Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to the season opener as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.

This year’s Sunday Night Football coverage will feature Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. Live coverage begins every Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America with the talented group of Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, and Matthew Berry. Berry, a fantasy football industry pioneer, will also appear on Peacock’s exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final.

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1) – Josh Allen’s four touchdowns power Bills to 31-10 victory over Rams

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1) – Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2) – Bears at Packers

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3) – 49ers at Broncos

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4) – Chiefs at Buccaneers

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5) – Bengals at Ravens

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6) – Cowboys at Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7) – Steelers at Dolphins

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8) – Packers at Bills

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9) – Titans at Chiefs

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10) – Chargers at 49ers

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11) – Bengals at Steelers

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) – Patriots at Vikings

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12) – Packers at Eagles

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13) – Colts at Cowboys

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14) – Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15) – Patriots at Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16) – Buccaneers at Cardinals

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17) – Rams at Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18) – Matchup TBD

How to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

