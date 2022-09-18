What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Bears vs Packers

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will go head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.
What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- When: Sunday, September 18
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App
Where to live stream Bears vs Packers online tonight
Tonight’s game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.
This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here.
Week 2 Schedule
|WEEK 2
|Thursday, Sept. 15
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
|Sunday, Sept. 18
|Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
|New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
|Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
|Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
|New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
|Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX
|Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
|Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
|Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock
|Monday, Sept. 19
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC
