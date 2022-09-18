It’s the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers as the most-played rivalry in NFL history continues this Sunday, September 18 at Lambeau Field. Sunday night’s game marks the 205th meeting between the two teams. Historically, the Packers lead the series 103-95-6. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears pulled off a 19-10 upset over the 49ers in their season opener last Sunday. The victory marks the second-year QB’s first as a starter since October 10th last year (week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders). Fields went 8-of-17 for 121 yards, with two touchdowns, and an interception. WR Dante Pettis had a 51-yard touchdown catch in Sunday’s win while WR Equanimeous St. Brown had an 18-yard touchdown reception.

Head coach Matt Eberflus became just the fifth Bears head coach to win his debut with the team. Eberflus, the former defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for the previous 4 seasons, was hired in January by new General Manager Ryan Poles. Poles was also hired in January by the Bears after spending the past 13 seasons serving as an executive with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 at home to Minnesota last Sunday. Rodgers, who turns 39 in December, finished 22-of-34 for 195 yards with zero touchdowns and two turnovers (1 INT, 1 fumble). The four-time NFL MVP entered his 18th NFL season after signing a 3-year, $150 million extension with the Packers in March. However, this year, Rodgers will have to adjust to playing without superstar WR Davante Adams who was traded to the Raiders back in March. WRs Christian Watson and Sammy Watkins started in last Sunday’s loss after top returning pass catcher Allen Lazard was out with an ankle injury but it was ultimately RB AJ Dillon who led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers:

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin When : Sunday, September 18

: Sunday, September 18 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season