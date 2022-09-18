Carlos Alcaraz sends Spain into last 8 of Davis Cup Finals

Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself.

Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as Group B winner.

The U.S. Open champion pumped his fists by his side and yelled in celebration after Kwon sent a forehand long to hand the Spanish teenager a 6-4, 7-6 (1) victory in front of a passionate home crowd in Valencia.

It was Alcaraz’s first win since beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final to also become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

“Playing the Davis Cup here is an honor for me,” Alcaraz said. “But it’s even better to come here being No. 1 in the world and U.S. Open champion, to share this moment with all my people, my family, my friends.

“I’m really happy to live this moment right now and to share this moment with all of them.”

Alcaraz sat out Spain’s opening 3-0 win over Serbia and lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in a 2-1 upset for Canada.

But the 19-year-old Alcaraz was back to his best, with some shots that had the crowd on their feet. Kwon also played inspired tennis and their trainers squeaked on the hard court as both ran frantically in lengthy rallies, returning shots that at times seemed unplayable.

Roberto Bautista Agut had got Spain off to a great start with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hong Seong-chan. Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez beat Nam Ji-sung and Song Min-kyu 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the doubles for a 3-0 win to Spain.

The result sends Spain through to the final eight in November, when it will face Group A runner-up Croatia. It will also be on home turf for Spain as the single-venue quarterfinals will be played in the southern city of Malaga in November.

Three other venues – Bologna in Italy, Hamburg, Germany and Glasgow, Scotland – were hosting group-stage matches.

Italy was already assured a place in the quarterfinals but it secured top spot in Group A with a 2-1 victory over Sweden and a matchup against Group D runner-up the United States.

Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli won the deciding doubles, beating Andre Goransson and Dragos Nicolae Madaras 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Sweden had needed a 3-0 win over Italy to progress and its hopes were dashed when Matteo Berrettini eased to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Elias Ymer, whose younger brother Mikael Ymer then went on to beat Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In Germany, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz eased past Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Germany over Australia and top spot in Group C.

Both were already assured of a place in the quarterfinals before the start of the day’s play. Jan-Lennard Struff beat Purcell 6-1, 7-5 for his third straight victory this week before Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled Australia level with a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory over Oscar Otte.

Germany will play Canada in the quarterfinals with Australia facing the Netherlands.

The Netherlands won Group D, progressing with the U.S. That meant Great Britain or Kazakhstan had little to play for in their match in Glasgow. But Andy Murray, playing in possibly his final Davis Cup match, set his team on the way to a 2-1 win in the city of his birth. Murray beat Dmitry Popko 6-4, 6-3.

Dutch beat Americans to finish top of Davis Cup Finals group

GLASGOW, Scotland — Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group.

Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6 (3) after Griekspoor opened with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over Paul.

The Dutch had an unassailable 2-0 lead, and Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock were playing for American pride in the doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

The United States and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D. As group winner, the Dutch next face the runner-up in Group C, either Australia or Germany.

The U.S. will play the Group A winner, most likely Italy. The Italians play on Sunday in Bologna against Sweden.

Croatia was 2-0 up against Argentina for its second win after losing its opener to Italy.

Canada’s tie against Serbia was 1-1 in Valencia and being decided by the doubles in Group B.

France defeated Belgium 2-1 in Group C, where Australia and Germany were already assured of reaching the final eight.

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

BARCELONA, Spain — Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest fans had flocked see the world’s new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain.

Instead, they witnessed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase.

Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his way after the 19-year-old Spaniard dug deep to claim the first-set tiebreaker.

“Felix is a beast. Physically and mentally, Felix is one of the best in the world,” Alcaraz said after his first match since winning the U.S. Open last weekend to become the youngest man to rise to the top of the ATP rankings.

“I didn’t come in very good physical condition,” he added. “It was a very tough day, but I have to say congratulations to him because he played an unbelievable game.”

As the pavilion roared for Alcaraz, Auger-Aliassime coolly responded by surgically placing shot after shot exactly where he wanted. He dominated on his serve with 16 aces and eventually broke Alcaraz late in the second set and twice in the third.

“He is the world No. 1 and big credit to him for that, but today I think I was a little bit better in the third set,” the 13th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said. “I wasn’t going to let my team down with my fighting spirit.”

Roberto Bautista gave Spain the first point after he fought back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Vasek Pospisil.

With no time to recover, Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil showed no sign of being worn down when they came from behind to beat Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the decider.

Canada next plays Serbia, while Spain faces South Korea to determine which two advance to the quarterfinals in November in the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

Spain beat Serbia 3-0 while Alcaraz was resting after jetting home from New York where he won his first Grand Slam singles title after a grueling run that included three consecutive five-set victories.

Before the Davis Cup tie, Alcaraz was busy signing autographs and posing for photos after practice. He received the biggest applause when the Spain team was presented and he was introduced as the “new world No. 1.”

After the match, he didn’t focus on the loss, but rather the joy he got from being back home.

“I wanted to come back to Spain, I mean to share this moment to be No. 1 and to be U.S. Open champion with all my people,” Alcaraz said.

After Spanish fans had to stay up practically all night to watch his matches at the U.S. Open due to the time difference, this was the first chance many of his supporters had to watch him play at home since May when he won the Madrid Open. Alcaraz beat Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the capital in what many saw as Nadal passing the torch to his Spanish successor.

Red and yellow flags were draped over railings at the pavilion, including one with the name of Alcaraz’s home region, Murcia, painted in big black letters. Valencia, on the Mediterranean coast, is about 2 1/2 hours north of Alcaraz’s hometown of El Palmar, population 24,000.

Alcaraz had only one previous meeting with Auger-Aliassime, at the 2021 U.S. Open quarterfinals when the Spaniard had to retire due to injury.

While Alcaraz arrived from a tiring two weeks in the U.S., Auger-Aliassime played singles and doubles to help Canada beat South Korea in their Davis Cup opener.

Unable to touch Auger-Aliassime’s serve, Alcaraz summoned more cheers from the stands, which included his parents. He pumped his fist toward captain Sergi Bruguera and personal coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after hard-won points.

That proved enough for Alcaraz to eke out the first-set tiebreaker after Auger-Aliassime’s untimely errors.

But Auger-Aliassime never lost the initiative. Canada captain Frank Dancevic jumped out of his court-side seat to cheer when Auger-Aliassime finally broke Alcaraz late in the second set. The Canadian poured it on.

The Netherlands advanced after beating Andy Murray’s Britain 2-1 in Glasgow. The result also meant the United States advanced from Group D.

Germany and Australia advanced from Group C after the Germans beat Belgium 2-1, while Italy defeated Argentina 2-1 in Bologna in Group A.