How to watch Howard vs Morehouse: Live stream, TV info, kickoff time for today’s HBCU New York Football Classic

By Sep 17, 2022, 9:17 AM EDT
It's Howard vs Morehouse this Saturday on Peacock and CNBC!
Getty Images
0 Comments

The Howard Bison take on the Morehouse Tigers this Saturday, September 17 in the inaugural HBCU New York Football Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

The historic rivalry between Howard University and Morehouse college, two of the most prestigious HBCU’s in the nation, will be one of three exciting HBCU college football showdowns featured this year on NBC Sports. On Saturday, November 26 the 49th annual Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana (2:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Then, on Saturday, December 17, the best and brightest college football all-stars will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts and a national audience at the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown at the Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama (1:00 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock). See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

How to watch Howard vs Morehouse:

  • Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • When: Saturday, September 17
  • Stream live: Watch on Peacock and CNBC

What time is the Howard vs Morehouse game?

The game will start at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic – Grambling vs Southern:

  • Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • When: Saturday, November 26
  • Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Stream live: Watch on NBC and  Peacock

How to watch the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown:

  • Where: Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama
  • When: Saturday, December 17
  • Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Stream live: Watch on CNBC and Peacock

Big Ten Football Week 3: Top Storylines and Matchups from Nebraska to Michigan State

By Sep 16, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT
0 Comments

Entering Week 3 of the 2022 College Football season, several Big Ten teams are off to a strong start, including two teams sitting in the top four (No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan) and two more in the top 25 (No. 11 Michigan State and No. 22 Penn State). Meanwhile, other teams in the conference are not starting 2022 as they’d hoped, with Wisconsin coming off a surprising defeat at the hands of unranked Washington State and Iowa losing to rival Iowa State as the Hawkeyes struggle to make anything happen offensively.

No program has been as thoroughly disappointed as Nebraska, though, whose head coach Scott Frost was fired Sunday. How Nebraska reacts is among the storylines to watch in the conference this week, along with Michigan State and Penn State’s intriguing non-conference road games.

How will Nebraska respond under new head coach?

The Huskers enter a rivalry contest against No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) under interim head coach Mickey Joseph after Scott Frost’s ouster, which came following two early-season losses to Northwestern and the Sun Belt’s Georgia Southern. After paying Southern nearly $1.5 million for the loss, Nebraska (1-2) decided to pay $15 million more to buy out Frost, which the school deemed urgent enough not to wait until October 1st, when the buyout would’ve been reduced by $7.5 million. Frost had coached the Huskers to four losing seasons before this one, the worst of which came last year with a 3-9 record.

Joseph says he’s hoping to not just be an interim solution for Nebraska, where he played quarterback from 1988 to 1991 and joined the coaching staff this season after several seasons at LSU. He is the first Black head coach at Nebraska, interim or permanent, in any sport. Joseph, 54, will coach the team for the remainder of the season.

At 1-2, the Huskers are likely already out of the conversation to compete for a Big Ten division or conference title, but there are certainly some reputation and pride points on the line in the rivalry matchup this week. Oklahoma is a road favorite by more than a touchdown, but the Sooners are relatively untested this season with wins over UTEP and Kent State, and despite the final results, Nebraska has proven capable at moving the ball in every contest this season. The Huskers have 866 yards through the air and 611 rush yards in three games this season, scoring at least 28 points in each.

No. 22 Penn State travels to Auburn in big test for both programs

One of the more exciting matchups across the Week 3 college football slate on Saturday will see the Nittany Lions travel to Auburn’s Jordan-Hare stadium in an early litmus test for both teams, who are each sitting at a somewhat untested 2-0, having only faced unranked teams.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said turnovers and discipline are concerns for the Tigers going into this game after the team turned the ball over twice and gave up 85 yards on 9 penalties against San Jose State in Week 2. He called Penn State “much better” than the teams they’ve faced so far, noting the Nittany Lions’ fast and physical style of .

The Tigers have an offensive star in junior running back Tank Bigsby, but with only one passing touchdown so far this season, they have shown little capacity to mix up their offensive approach, which may haunt them against a stronger defense like Penn State.

The game could prove crucial for Harsin, who many thought wouldn’t be around for a second season at Auburn after the Tigers went 6-7 in 2021.

Similarly, the win could build legitimacy for Penn State and head coach James Franklin, who are coming off a 7-6 year.

Freshman running back Nick Singleton had a breakout week for Penn State last week, putting up 179 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio and adding dimension to an offense that has been defined by Sean Clifford’s passing performances in recent seasons.

Washington hosts No. 11 Michigan State in tough defensive matchup

Despite the big numbers both teams have put up in their early-season wins, this matchup between the Spartans and Huskies in Seattle is liable to turn into more of a defensive contest, as Michigan State (2-0) is averaging 6.5 points allowed (7th in FBS) and the Huskies (2-0) are averaging 13. Similarly, both teams are averaging fewer than 300 total yards allowed per game through two contests.

Michigan State has a standout defender in linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who leads all FBS players with 5.5 individual sacks and 4 forced fumbles this season. Windmon has only played two games as a Spartan since transferring from UNLV ahead of the 2022 season. His effort has helped Michigan State average only 81.5 rush yards allowed through the first two games of the season.

As a result, Washington is likely to rely on continued success from junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who’s averaging more than 330 yards per game with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception in the Huskies’ two wins this season.

Michigan State’s QB Payton Thorne is still looking for a rhythm, having thrown for 4 touchdowns but 3 interceptions so far. The Spartans’ rushing core has led the way on offense, highlighted by sophomore running back Jalen Berger’s 4 touchdowns, including three last week against Akron.

The Huskies are the slight favorite heading into the weekend, but Michigan State’s defense is likely to keep the Spartans in contention throughout the night, and head coach Mel Tucker’s coaching experience may give them even more of an edge against Washington’s Kalen DeBoer, who’s in just his third NCAA season and first with the Huskies.

 

New York HBCU Football Classic Brings Excitement for Morehouse Students and Staff

By Sep 16, 2022, 12:28 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic is set to kick off this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Morehouse Maroon Tigers (0-2) will face off against the Howard Bison (0-3) as both teams are looking for their first regular season win.

This will be the first time since 2015 that the teams have played against each other. With Howard winning the previous four matchups against the Tigers, Morehouse is looking to get a win on one of the biggest stages in football at MetLife Stadium.

This will be the 37th time in history that they will play each other. Howard has a dominating 25-10-2 record against Morehouse all-time. Both teams started the 2021 season with at least four straight losses before achieving their first win.

Morehouse head football coach Rich Freeman is excited for his team to play on Saturday.

“This venue is what every student-athlete and coach dreams of! National television coupled with playing in a state-of-the-art facility against a long-time rival, we’re excited!” Freeman said in an email this week.

For some of the student-athletes, it will be their first time playing in a nationally televised game.

Linebacker Dantez Simpson has been prepared for moments like these, but New York is a new territory for him as he waits for Saturday. “Coming from a big high school program I have played on big stages before, such as playing in the Mercedes Benz Stadium (in Atlanta). New York is a different vibe and I have never been, but I normally play better on big stages. I am excited,” said Simpson.

Outside of the football classic, the Tigers will get a chance to attend an NFL game on Sunday courtesy of the New York Giants, as the Giants take on the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Freeman sees this game as a big opportunity for both teams to shine.

“This game not only sparks our team for the 2022 football season, but our program and College for many years to come with the visibility that it brings. The game also helps to boost morale and institutional pride on both campuses,” said Freeman.

While the football players are looking forward to playing a big game on Saturday, both marching bands will also perform and be with the teams.

Howard’s “Showtime” and Morehouse’s “House of Funk” bands will perform three separate times on Saturday. The bands will play in the stadium for a “zero quarter” performance before the game, a battle of the bands during halftime and another performance postgame.

Many of the band members will travel alongside the football team as they get ready to perform on national television.

Morehouse senior Yasir Muhammad is a Section Leader for the mellophone area in the “House of Funk” marching band at Morehouse College. He has been with the team all four years and has traveled with the band for games like these. This will be his first time traveling to New York alongside his bandmates.

“I have honestly never traveled that far to perform; I am excited to travel and face Howard but also a bit nervous as well being on such a big stage,” said Muhammad.

The Maroon Tigers and “House of Funk” traveled to New York on Thursday, September 15th.

The HBCU New York City Football Classic will be televised this Saturday, September 17th   on CNBC at 3 p.m. ET.

Author’s Note: Justin Evans is a Senior Sports Journalism Major From Morehouse College. He is a Chicago native and has aspirations to become a sports reporter in the future has he graduates in December. He is passionate about storytelling as he looks to become a sports reporter in the future! You can follow him on Instagram at justinevans_1999. 