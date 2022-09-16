How to watch Howard vs Morehouse: Live stream, TV info, kickoff time for Saturday’s HBCU New York Football Classic

By Sep 16, 2022, 8:17 AM EDT
It's Howard vs Morehouse this Saturday on Peacock and CNBC!
The Howard Bison take on the Morehouse Tigers this Saturday, September 17 in the inaugural HBCU New York Football Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

The historic rivalry between Howard University and Morehouse college, two of the most prestigious HBCU’s in the nation, will be one of three exciting HBCU college football showdowns featured this year on NBC Sports. On Saturday, November 26 the 49th annual Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana (2:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Then, on Saturday, December 17, the best and brightest college football all-stars will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts and a national audience at the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown at the Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama (1:00 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock). See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

How to watch Howard vs Morehouse:

  • Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • When: Saturday, September 17
  • Stream live: Watch on Peacock and CNBC

What time is the Howard vs Morehouse game?

The game will start at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic – Grambling vs Southern:

  • Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • When: Saturday, November 26
  • Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Stream live: Watch on NBC and  Peacock

How to watch the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown:

  • Where: Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama
  • When: Saturday, December 17
  • Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Stream live: Watch on CNBC and Peacock

New York HBCU Football Classic Brings Excitement for Morehouse Students and Staff

By Sep 16, 2022, 12:28 PM EDT
The 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic is set to kick off this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Morehouse Maroon Tigers (0-2) will face off against the Howard Bison (0-3) as both teams are looking for their first regular season win.

This will be the first time since 2015 that the teams have played against each other. With Howard winning the previous four matchups against the Tigers, Morehouse is looking to get a win on one of the biggest stages in football at MetLife Stadium.

This will be the 37th time in history that they will play each other. Howard has a dominating 25-10-2 record against Morehouse all-time. Both teams started the 2021 season with at least four straight losses before achieving their first win.

Morehouse head football coach Rich Freeman is excited for his team to play on Saturday.

“This venue is what every student-athlete and coach dreams of! National television coupled with playing in a state-of-the-art facility against a long-time rival, we’re excited!” Freeman said in an email this week.

For some of the student-athletes, it will be their first time playing in a nationally televised game.

Linebacker Dantez Simpson has been prepared for moments like these, but New York is a new territory for him as he waits for Saturday. “Coming from a big high school program I have played on big stages before, such as playing in the Mercedes Benz Stadium (in Atlanta). New York is a different vibe and I have never been, but I normally play better on big stages. I am excited,” said Simpson.

Outside of the football classic, the Tigers will get a chance to attend an NFL game on Sunday courtesy of the New York Giants, as the Giants take on the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Freeman sees this game as a big opportunity for both teams to shine.

“This game not only sparks our team for the 2022 football season, but our program and College for many years to come with the visibility that it brings. The game also helps to boost morale and institutional pride on both campuses,” said Freeman.

While the football players are looking forward to playing a big game on Saturday, both marching bands will also perform and be with the teams.

Howard’s “Showtime” and Morehouse’s “House of Funk” bands will perform three separate times on Saturday. The bands will play in the stadium for a “zero quarter” performance before the game, a battle of the bands during halftime and another performance postgame.

Many of the band members will travel alongside the football team as they get ready to perform on national television.

Morehouse senior Yasir Muhammad is a Section Leader for the mellophone area in the “House of Funk” marching band at Morehouse College. He has been with the team all four years and has traveled with the band for games like these. This will be his first time traveling to New York alongside his bandmates.

“I have honestly never traveled that far to perform; I am excited to travel and face Howard but also a bit nervous as well being on such a big stage,” said Muhammad.

The Maroon Tigers and “House of Funk” traveled to New York on Thursday, September 15th.

The HBCU New York City Football Classic will be televised this Saturday, September 17th   on CNBC at 3 p.m. ET.

Author’s Note: Justin Evans is a Senior Sports Journalism Major From Morehouse College. He is a Chicago native and has aspirations to become a sports reporter in the future has he graduates in December. He is passionate about storytelling as he looks to become a sports reporter in the future! You can follow him on Instagram at justinevans_1999. 

Underclassmen Maroon Tiger Players Embrace Challenge and HBCU Culture in Howard U Showdown

By Sep 16, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT
Three underclassmen players on the Morehouse College football team are more than ready to compete on Saturday (Sept. 17) against Howard University in a historic matchup at MetLife Stadium. Azola Martin, a sophomore defensive back from Detroit; Bradley Johnson, a sophomore defensive lineman from Las Vegas; and Myles Lee, a freshman running back out of Fresno, California are each prepared to lead the charge against a tough Division I opponent.

This classic HBCU football matchup began in 1923. Since then, these teams have competed 37 times, with Howard leading the series 25-10-2. Both teams, however, leave the past behind as they look forward to earning their first win of the 2022 college football season.

The Maroon Tigers (0-2) are eager to make a statement this weekend, despite their underdog status. The energy around Morehouse College’s campus is high going into this matchup. But no one is more driven than the younger players on the team.

For these players, taking the field as HBCU football players has changed their experiences as football players for the better. The speed and mentality of college football proved to be a steep learning curve. Most notably, competing with and against other Black players takes precedence over all other college football experiences.

Lee, like many other Morehouse players, was one of the few Black players on his high school team in Fresno. Despite being the state with the fifth-largest Black population in the U.S., California notably does not have any HBCUs within its borders. As such, the freshman running back is ecstatic about the opportunity to play alongside his brothers.

“When you play the game with your people, it makes the game way more engaging and fun,” Lee said. “You feel way closer to your brothers and being at Morehouse is all about brotherhood.”

The game against Howard also represents a milestone for these younger players. Years of arduous work, on and off the field, have culminated in this unique HBCU gameday experience.

Martin, a safety, considers this opportunity a crucial step in his development.

“Being able to play in New York is a huge thing for any young man out there,” Martin said. “On a personal level, it just shows how far I’ve come as a player and as a man.”

Making the travel roster for the game is also an achievement for younger players. The roster only has room for 60 active players, chosen based on specific needs for the game. The Maroon Tigers have 100 players in total, making it very competitive for underclassmen to earn a roster spot.

“Getting on the travel roster is a big deal,” Johnson said. “You want to show the coaches that you can potentially be one of the best guys on the team.”

After suffering a home loss to the University of West Georgia last week, younger players are excited about the team’s new mindset going into this weekend. The players are hoping to return to a more disciplined Morehouse brand of football with fewer penalties as seen in their close season-opening loss against West Alabama. Johnson, who has started every game this season, is more than up for the test.

“Being an underdog is definitely a challenge,” Johnson said. “But it’s nothing Morehouse football can’t handle.”

When asked about the game’s impact on HBCU culture, these three players agreed on a common theme. On a broader level, the New York Football Classic reflects the mission of HBCUs in terms of gaining national recognition, competing with predominantly white institutions, and sharing African American culture with the world.

To fans of the team, underclassmen players send their deepest thanks for their support. To the haters, the players also send their thanks, for adding fuel to the Maroon Tiger fire.

Author’s Note: Kennedy Edgerton is a filmmaker, journalist, District of Columbia-native, and senior studying Cinema, Television, and Emerging Media Studies with a minor in Journalism at Morehouse College. Kennedy has written for Morehouse College’s Maroon Tiger newspaper since 2021. He is a passionate storyteller and aspires to become a screenwriter and journalist. You can follow him on Instagram @kennedyedgerton