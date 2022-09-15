2022 HBCU NY Classic: Morehouse and Howard’s Long-Awaited Reunion

By Sep 15, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT
The Howard University Bison and Morehouse College Maroon Tigers will face each other on the football field for the first time in seven years this Saturday, September 17th, at MetLife Stadium, home to the Jets and Giants. Over 30,000 spectators are expected to grace the stands at the inaugural Toyota HBCU Football Classic. The teams have faced each other 37 times with Howard having the overall advantage 25-10-2 in addition to winning the last matchup in 2015 35-17.

 “We are looking forward to a hard fought football contest against a solid Howard football team who has shown to play responsibly in all three phases of the game,” said Rich Freeman, Morehouse’s head football coach. “After having played two of the toughest teams in Division 2 football, we feel that we’ve had good preparation for the depth that Howard will boast as an FCS opponent.”

This match up is highly anticipated as both Morehouse and Howard are winless so far in the 2022 season. However, both teams have faced formidable competition in the last two weeks with Morehouse falling 42-0 to the University of West Georgia and Howard facing the University of Central Florida for the first time ever (a 42-20 loss). 

“For us, it’s all about us, we can’t worry about the opponent,” said Larry Scott, Howard’s head football coach. “We have to get to the point where we clean up and control the things we need to clean up and control, then we’ll put ourselves in a position to win. We’re a football team that’s good enough, [the players] believe and they play hard.”

While both institutions are known for their educational achievements, the teams are eager to leave a larger legacy in the realm of sports.

“These two school names reign synonymous in most Black homes across America as two of the cultural and tradition rich HBCUs,” said Scott. “These are two strong historic brands academically and what we want to do is bring more presence to the athletic side of what both these great universities represent as well.”

What is a HBCU Classic?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have a strong legacy built off talent and tradition, especially in the realm of sports. Black college football reigns as a community staple for students, alumni and fans alike due to legendary matchups dating back to the early 1900s. Unlike bowl games, classics take place during college football’s regular season at a neutral site and include a wide range of events like college fairs, step shows, tailgates and parades. 

HBCU Classic
A crowd witnessing the Howard-Lincoln football game; Thanksgiving Day, 1926 (c/o Scurlock Studio)

The history of HBCU classics dates back to early 1921, and the first formal reference to a classic in respect to HBCUs is accredited to the 1919 game between Howard University and Lincoln University on Thanksgiving Day. In 1921, that matchup was played as the “Colored Football Classic.” However, the two schools’ rivalry on the field dates back to 1893 at a competition strictly organized by the students on the campus of Howard University in front of 2,000 spectators on the gridiron. 

“In the thirty years that these annual contests have been played, the Howard-Lincoln Classic has grown by leaps and bounds until it has become the outstanding athletic and social event for Negroes in America,” wrote a Howard student in a 1924 edition of The Hilltop. “What the Harvard-Yale and the Army-Navy struggle are to white Americans, the Howard-Lincoln Classic is to Negroes.”

Many of the contemporary classics were birthed from the divide of segregation. The widely celebrated Orange Blossom Classic hosted by Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University started in 1933 as a Black equivalent to the white only Orange Bowl hosted by the University of Miami. Under the same guise, Grambling State University created the Sugar Cup Classic as an alternative to the Sugar Bowl.

HBCU Classic Photo
The First Bayou Classic in 1974 (c/o The Gramblingite)

Impact of HBCU Classics

To date, these games are some of the most attended and highest earning events for HBCUs. Every year, the Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State University pulls in over 250,000 visitors and generates an estimated $50 million in revenue for the state of Louisiana. The 2022 edition of the Bayou Classic is set to air on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, November 26th from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. 

As a whole, the culture surrounding Black football has continued to develop and thrive throughout the four surviving HBCU conferences. This weekend the HBCU New York Football Classic is set to premiere at the MetLife Stadium between Howard University and Morehouse. 

“With the spotlight focused on HBCUs over the past couple years, it’s vital that we support each other on the field of play and in the academic arena, regardless of conference affiliation,” said Sonja Stills, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference commissioner. “Contests like the HBCU NYU Football Classic are just one means of showing that support.”

Sponsorships from Toyota and HBCU Tools for Schools are set to provide scholarships and resources to HBCU students across the nation. Google is the official sponsor of the Halftime show and has committed to providing $350,000 in funding including a $210,000 scholarship donation to over 100 HBCU Students.

“I’m a proud graduate of Hampton University and know first-hand how informative my years on campus were, not only for my professional career but my personal development as a leader as well,” said Melonie Parker, Chief Diversity Officer at Google. “And while campus life and curriculums may have changed since I walked those halls, having access to the proper tools, resources and networks remains critical to the success of every student. By working alongside these institutions, Google hopes to create more access and insight into the tech world and help give students the tools early on to better prepare them for a career in tech.”

How to watch Howard vs Morehouse in the 2022 HBCU NY Classic:

  • Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • When: Saturday, September 17 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Stream live: Watch on Peacock and CNBC

Author’s note: Ashleigh Fields is a well-established writer, award-winning journalist and two-time self-published author who previously served as the Editor-in-Chief for The Hilltop, Howard University’s campus newspaper. She is an avid speaker with an interest in education and public policy. You can read more of her work here.

How to watch Howard vs Morehouse: Live stream, TV info, kickoff time for Saturday’s HBCU New York Football Classic

By Sep 14, 2022, 7:17 AM EDT
It's Howard vs Morehouse this Saturday on Peacock and CNBC!
The Howard Bison take on the Morehouse Tigers this Saturday, September 17 in the inaugural HBCU New York Football Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

The historic rivalry between Howard University and Morehouse college, two of the most prestigious HBCU’s in the nation, will be one of three exciting HBCU college football showdowns featured this year on NBC Sports. On Saturday, November 26 the 49th annual Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana (2:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Then, on Saturday, December 17, the best and brightest college football all-stars will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts and a national audience at the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown at the Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama (1:00 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock). See below for additional information on how to watch each game.

How to watch Howard vs Morehouse:

  • Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • When: Saturday, September 17
  • Stream live: Watch on Peacock and CNBC

What time is the Howard vs Morehouse game?

The game will start at 3:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic – Grambling vs Southern:

  • Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • When: Saturday, November 26
  • Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Stream live: Watch on NBC and  Peacock

How to watch the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown:

  • Where: Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama
  • When: Saturday, December 17
  • Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Stream live: Watch on CNBC and Peacock

Scenes from a clash of college football titans

By Sep 7, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT
I couldn’t sleep. The alarm shook the silence at 3:55 am, but it didn’t matter. I was already up. The day? Friday. The occasion? A top-five matchup between two of the most successful college football programs on planet Earth. I grabbed my jacket and headed for the airport. The mise en scène: Yawning Ohio State fans leaning forward with a sort of sleepy anticipation while Frank Sinatra wafted gently from a cafe. I was clearly the only Notre Dame alum in sight. A young girl wearing a dark gray Ohio State shirt several sizes too big and a pair of dove gray Vans perched beside her father and ate yogurt, wide-eyed and glued to a television screen showing a CNBC anchor talking about the president’s speech on the soul of the nation. She caught my attention. It looked like she believed.

Belief. A silly word at times when you consider the evidence. 0 games played. A new configuration of players and coaches with months of experience together — let me clarify, months conducting football experiments in a vacuum simulating what might come up if their hypotheses end up being correct. A science experiment whose outcome can make a man cry like he did when he got cut from the middle school basketball team or give a young couple a surprise a few weeks after a win. Last year this team only lost two games and rewrote the record book in their Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Quarterback C.J. Stroud finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. On paper all this translates to national championship contenders and a preseason ranking of number two in the country. I set out to investigate if that young girl of no more than 13 years was right. Was she right to believe in this team this year?

The tempest came Saturday. What was a cordial peacetime ceasefire between Ohio State and Notre Dame fans combusted. The chasm could be seen in parking lots where some brave tailgates hosted a single green shirt in a sea of lava. I found myself in a perilous position: a 17.5-point underdog on foreign soil. I journeyed far off campus to see familiar faces among the white tents of Our Lady. The refrain among the Notre Dame faithful rang out like a glorious Sunday hymnal or heavenly chorus: “I’m here for the upset.” Music to my ears. Belief, but a different type than the little girl of 13’s. This was a tired belief. The tested belief of an older generation who had their hearts broken by their favorite child too many times and argue late into the night in muffled tones whether or not they should offer one last chance one last time. Promises of change have come to nothing. The family, still wounded after 34 years of separation from the national championship trophy, finds it harder and harder to believe. Saturday the Irish were hopeful, much like the prodigal son’s father. Light rain and newborn skies painted the scene as outnumbered Notre Dame fans pushed their way into the gates of Ohio Stadium, hoping to see a glimpse of the weary trophy on the horizon line.

Then the gates opened. The field, where I stood in awe, looked every bit the belly of a raging volcano. Ohio Stadium awoke from its slumber. Eight weeks of life before dormancy — a short and explosive consciousness. I could tell the stadium wished to wake again. That’s all it ever wished for. 27 NFL teams were represented among the 106,594 in attendance. To think, less than fifty people in that mass of humanity have the ability to employ one of these NFL hopefuls in their desired profession. A funny way to interview for a job. But this isn’t just about draft position and generational wealth. This is about glory. To win glory, you must be willing to do what others would not. Facing a giant deep in the belly of a volcano qualifies. The game felt volatile, uneven ebbs and flows set to a score by a circle of Ohio State fans once anguished now rapturous. Brutus leapt over the South end zone pylon and put his arm around me. It was difficult not to be swept away in it all. I could see why that young girl in gray believed.

It dawned on me in that dreamlike state that perhaps this feeling — this je ne sais quoi — was occurring everywhere and would occur everywhere for months. There would be eruptions in every Big Ten college town this fall. Perhaps agony and rapture do not belong to Columbus alone. They might belong to all of us, like water and air and sunshine. What magic. I was terrified.

In black night, the volcano cooled and tensions simmered. Even the cicadas in Buckeye Grove failed to sing for Notre Dame as the defeated giant lumbered out of the South stadium exit. There was no pageantry in the end, only mundane sounds of engines rumbling and luggage landing underneath several large white buses. In the wake of the battle, peace resumed its reign but clearly boundaries have been redrawn. Notre Dame will no longer be ranked number 5. Compliments, goodbyes, and well wishes filled the muggy evening air as fans went to forage for food. Men in cars stuck in traffic haggled with students carrying pizza boxes and McDonald’s was completely full — even Denny’s had a 25 minute wait for a table at 12:30am. I went back to my hotel room to mourn and think. I survived a trip into the volcano and came back not unchanged. My belief tested but not destroyed. Then my mind drifted to the other top 25 teams who woke up hopeful and went to sleep discouraged. This feeling wasn’t unique to me. There are four spots in the College Football Playoff, aren’t there? Maybe, just maybe…2:00am is not the time to reason. No, 2:00am is for dreaming so off I went in search of something more in sleep. I wondered what the young girl in gray saw that I didn’t and hoped to one day believe like her again.