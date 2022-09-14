The Howard Bison take on the Morehouse Tigers this Saturday, September 17 in the inaugural HBCU New York Football Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.
The historic rivalry between Howard University and Morehouse college, two of the most prestigious HBCU’s in the nation, will be one of three exciting HBCU college football showdowns featured this year on NBC Sports. On Saturday, November 26 the 49th annual Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana (2:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).
Then, on Saturday, December 17, the best and brightest college football all-stars will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts and a national audience at the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown at the Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama (1:00 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock). See below for additional information on how to watch each game.
How to watch Howard vs Morehouse:
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: Saturday, September 17
- Stream live: Watch on Peacock and CNBC
What time is the Howard vs Morehouse game?
The game will start at 3:00 p.m. ET.
How to watch the 2022 Bayou Classic – Grambling vs Southern:
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- When: Saturday, November 26
- Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Stream live: Watch on NBC and Peacock
How to watch the 2022 HBCU Pigskin Showdown:
- Where: Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama
- When: Saturday, December 17
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Stream live: Watch on CNBC and Peacock