Carlos Alcaraz already back in Spain for Davis Cup Finals

Associated Press Sep 13, 2022

MADRID — It was a quick turnaround for tennis’ new No. 1.

Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup Finals.

“I’m very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my bit for the team,” Alcaraz said. “Playing the Davis Cup is always special. It’s a unique atmosphere and I’m looking forward to being with the team.”

Alcaraz made it to Valencia the day before Spain was to debut against Serbia in the group stage.

It wasn’t yet clear in which condition Alcaraz arrived after having to play a grueling series of matches on his way to the title in New York.

“Hopefully he can recover as soon as possible,” Spain captain Sergi Bruguera said. “We don’t know yet if he will be able to play on Wednesday.”

Many expected Alcaraz to skip the Davis Cup after defeating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final, which allowed him to become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz said following the traditional Times Squad photo shoot that he “woke up dead” after the four-set final against Ruud.

“We will see how he is feeling, we will discuss it with him,” Bruguera said. “The sooner he can play, the better.”

Before the final, Alcaraz had three consecutive five-set victories, including a 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner.

“We all knew it was going to happen sooner or later,” Bruguera said. “But the way he won three matches in five sets is an incredible effort mentally as well as physically. Being the youngest No. 1 in the world, there aren’t any words.”

After facing Serbia, which is without Novak Djokovic, Spain takes on Canada and South Korea in Group B. The top two teams in each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played in November in the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

Alcaraz made it to Spain’s Davis Cup team for the first time last year, but had to withdraw from the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus just before the competition was to start.

Frances Tiafoe out of U.S. Davis Cup team after run at U.S. Open

Associated Press Sep 10, 2022

NEW YORK — U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe’s withdrawal.

Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows, became the first American man to get to the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament’s runner-up in 2006.

Roddick was the last man from the country to win any Grand Slam tournament when he earned the trophy in New York three years before that.

Tiafoe’s run ended with a five-set loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain. Alcaraz will meet No. 7 seed Casper Ruud of Norway in Sunday’s final, with the winner collecting his first Grand Slam title and rising to No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time.

Captivating crowds in Arthur Ashe Stadium with his superb play and unbridled enthusiasm, Tiafoe reached the second major quarterfinal of his career by eliminating Rafael Nadal in the fourth round in New York – ending the 22-time Slam champion’s 22-match unbeaten run at major tournaments.

Tiafoe followed that up by defeating No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev to get to the semifinals.

“Obviously, through my career, I’ve been pretty sporadic (at) playing well, (then) veering off for a while,” Tiafoe said. “I’ve always backed myself against the best players in the world. I’m doing it on a consistent basis, starting to beat guys more readily. Ready to take the next step.”

The USTA said Tiafoe would not be replaced on the Davis Cup roster for the Americans, who will start by facing Britain on Wednesday. The other U.S. players are Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram.

U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish will miss the trip to Scotland because he got COVID-19, and Bob Bryan will fill in as acting captain. Bryan was a member of the U.S. squad that won the Davis Cup in 2007.

Britain’s team is expected to include three-time major champion Andy Murray and Dan Evans, who is ranked 23rd this week.

Davis Cup group stage matches also will be held in Bologna, Italy; Valencia, Spain; and Hamburg, Germany, from Tuesday through Sept. 18.

The top two teams from each group advance to the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, on Nov. 22-27.

Frances Tiafoe offers hope for present and future of U.S. men's tennis

Associated Press Sep 9, 2022

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe’s run to the U.S. Open semifinals is, first and foremost, about Tiafoe himself, a 24-year-old from Maryland who took up tennis because his father was a janitor at a junior training center, a player who never won a match past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament until now, who owns one career ATP title and a sub-.500 career record, and whose ranking ranged from 24 to 74 over the past two seasons.

“A Cinderella story,” to use his phrase.

Tiafoe’s tale – which already includes a victory over 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal along the way to his matchup against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with a berth in the final at stake – is about so much more, too.

It is a significant step forward for American men’s tennis right now and could help grow the sport in the future, too.

Tiafoe is the first man from the United States to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick, 16 years ago. He has a shot at giving the country its first male champion at any Slam since Roddick in New York, 19 years ago.

If he can get past Alcaraz- the other men’s semifinal is No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway against No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia – Tiafoe would become the first Black man from the U.S. in a major final since MaliVai Washington was the runner-up at Wimbledon in 1996.

“American men’s tennis has been struggling for a couple of decades. Struggling with a standard that we set for ourselves: Grand Slam champions and Grand Slam finals,” Washington said in a telephone interview. “That has not happened on the men’s side in years.”

A high bar was set by the success of the likes of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Arthur Ashe – the last African American man in the U.S. Open semifinals, in 1972, and the person for whom the event’s main stadium is named – and, before that, Don Budge and Bill Tilden. Thanks to the Williams sisters, and other players who were major champs or runners-up more recently, such as Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin and Danielle Collins, American women’s tennis has stayed relevant long past the days of Chris Evert and Billie Jean King.

“It absolutely helps the U.S. Open to have male and female champions from the U.S. Absolutely,” tournament director Stacey Allaster said. “We had the greatest of all time for decades on the women’s side. And obviously we’ve had amazing American champions on the men’s side, from Pete and Andre to Andy. But it’s been a while.”

As Serena Williams prepared to walk away from her playing days, current athletes such as Tiafoe, 18-year-old Coco Gauff and others spoke during the U.S. Open about the influence she and her sister, Venus, had on their careers.

Gauff has said she plays what she called “a predominantly white sport” because she “saw somebody who looked like me dominating the game.”

The importance of representation can’t be overstated.

“What Frances is doing now is inspiring me,” Washington said. “And I hope he inspires young players – not just Black, but white, Hispanic, Asian. Certainly, because of his background, and the the color of his skin, it’s going to have a certain impact on young Black players and especially young Black boys. And I hope it makes them think, `OK, I’ve been playing tennis for a bunch of years. This inspires me to keep going.’ Or: `I’ve never played tennis before. This inspires me to try.”‘

Tiafoe’s on-court enthusiasm – “which you might see more readily in basketball,” Washington said – and off-court personality could help draw youngsters to tennis.

So could the sorts of social media that didn’t exist in Washington’s playing days.

“I don’t know if you can ever truly know what type of impact you’re having on the next generation until maybe years later, when someone says, `Hey, I started playing tennis because I remember watching you at Wimbledon,”‘ said Washington, whose youth foundation in Jacksonville, Florida, offers after-school and summer programs. “We’re always trying to look for a diverse group of players, trying to find that next player and maybe looking for that next player in unconventional places.”

Martin Blackman, head of the U.S. Tennis Association’s player development program, thinks Tiafoe “resonates and is relevant in the culture. He represents a huge opportunity to make tennis `cooler.”‘

Tiafoe does not shy from the notion that he can lead the way for others.

“He wants to be a role model,” said his coach, Wayne Ferreira. “I always tell him, `If you want to be a role model, you have to win tennis matches.’ … If he can win this tournament, he can be an inspiration for a lot of kids.”

Tiafoe was 6 when he first crossed paths with Blackman, who at the time was a coach at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, Maryland, where little Francis and his twin brother, stayed while Dad worked.

“He would watch the group lessons, he would watch the private lessons, he would hit on the wall,” Blackman said.

Blackman sees what Tiafoe is doing as the result of a process started more than a dozen years ago to try to develop future champions.

Blackman sees a “healthy peer pressure” in the group of American men around Tiafoe’s age who have come through the ranks – and rankings – together, including Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul.

“We want that same dynamic we had back in the early `90s, with Pete, Andre, Jim Courier and Michael Chang,” Blackman said. “That’s another part of why Frances’ breakthrough is so significant.”