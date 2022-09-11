What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Buccaneers vs Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas When : Sunday, September 11

: Sunday, September 11 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Buccaneers vs Cowboys online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 1 Schedule

WEEK 1 Thursday, Sept. 8 Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Sunday, Sept. 11 New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., FOX New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m., FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Monday, Sept. 12 Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

