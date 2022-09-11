Buccaneers vs. Cowboys live stream: How to watch online, TV channel tonight, time for NFL Week 1 matchup

Sunday Night Football kicks off for the 2022-23 season with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against Dak Prescott the defending NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.
NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.
With a win, Brady will break a tie with Aaron Rodgers (22 wins each) as the winningest quarterback on Sunday Night Football since the show debuted during the 2006 NFL season.
How to watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys live on Sunday
Sunday night’s Buccaneers vs. Cowboys game can be streamed live on NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- When: Sunday, September 11
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App
This NFL season, Peacock is streaming all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here.
Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.
