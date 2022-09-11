Buccaneers vs. Cowboys live stream: How to watch online, TV channel tonight, time for NFL Week 1 matchup

Sunday Night Football kicks off for the 2022-23 season with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against Dak Prescott the defending NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

With a win, Brady will break a tie with Aaron Rodgers (22 wins each) as the winningest quarterback on Sunday Night Football since the show debuted during the 2006 NFL season.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys live on Sunday

Sunday night’s Buccaneers vs. Cowboys game can be streamed live on NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas When : Sunday, September 11

: Sunday, September 11 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

This NFL season, Peacock is streaming all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website: