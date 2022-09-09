Evenepoel closes in on Vuelta title, Pedersen gets 3rd win

TALAVERA DE LA REINA, Spain — Remco Evenepoel had no trouble protecting his lead of the Spanish Vuelta in Stage 19 with only one day of competitive racing left.
Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl maintained his two-minute lead over Enric Mas over the course of the short and hilly ride that finished in a long, flat arrival to the finish line.
Mads Pedersen, the 2019 world champion, beat his fellow sprinters to claim the 138.3-kilometer (85.9-mile) ride to and from Talavera de la Reina in central Spain. It was the Dane’s third win of this race for his Trek-Segafredo team.
Mas’ last chance to overtake Evenepoel will be during a mountainous stage before the largely ceremonial arrival to Madrid when tradition mandates that there are no attempts to overtake the leader.
Stage 20 is a 181-kilometer (112-mile) ride from Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada that includes three category-one climbs and a summit finish.
Evenepoel has been leading the race since Stage 6 in the longest run at the top for a Belgian at a Grand Tour race since Johan De Muynck won the Giro d’Italia in 1978. That was the last victory for Belgium in a three-week event.
Evenepoel’s most dangerous challenger was three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic, who had been closing the gap until he crashed earlier this week and had to withdraw from the race.