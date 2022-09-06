Ons Jabeur 1st African women to reach U.S. Open semifinals

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur is the first-ever African woman to make the U.S. Open semifinal.

Jabeur held on for a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tomljanovic eliminated Serena Williams in the third round. Now, she’s gone, too.

Jabeur says it “means a lot to me” if she can inspire other young players from Africa. Jabeur will play either 18-year-old American Coco Gauff or Caroline Garcia. Their match is in the night session.

The 28-year-old Jabeur apologized for throwing her racket at times during the match, saying, “I wanted to keep calm but the racket kept slipping from my hands.” The Tunisian was a Wimbledon finalist this season. She says: “I know that I have it in me that I can win a Grand Slam.”

Jabeur and Tomljanovic are close friends and exchanged a lengthy hug at the net following the match.