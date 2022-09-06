It’s the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams this Thursday, September 8 at SoFi Stadium as the 2022 NFL season officially kicks off. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are expected to be back with a vengeance this season after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s AFC Divisional Round–a game that changed the NFL’s approach to overtime playoff rules. Allen, who enters his fifth year as the Bills starting quarterback, has proved that he is a player that can consistently perform under pressure. In two playoff games last season, Allen completed 77.4% of his passes and did not have any turnovers, throwing 9 touchdowns and just 14 incompletions. In the last two seasons, Allen has posted the top-two marks in Bills franchise history in both passing yards and passing touchdowns (2020: 4,544 pass yds, 37 pass TD / 2021: 4,407 pass yds, 36 pass TD).

After signing Von Miller in free agency, and locking down Allen’s favorite target, WR Stefon Diggs, to a four-year extension worth $96 million, the Bills are already the overwhelming favorite to win the Super Bowl this season. Buffalo has reached the postseason in four of the past five years and aims to make its first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.

LA Rams

After winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl since the 1999 season when they played in St. Louis., Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams will look to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Despite dealing with an elbow injury that kept him limited for parts of training camp, Stafford, who signed a 4-year, $160 million extension with the Rams in March, is not expected to have any limitations heading into Thursday night’s game.

The veteran QB will be equipped once again with plenty of offensive weapons. WR Cooper Kupp, last year’s Super Bowl MVP and triple crown winner, signed a 3-year $80.1M extension in June. The Rams also signed former Bears WR Allen Robinson to a 3-year, $46.5 million deal in free agency. On defense, the Rams not only locked down DL Aaron Donald to a massive deal but they also signed LB Bobby Wagner to a 5-year, $50 million contract. Wagner is a six-time First-Team All-Pro selection and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past eight seasons.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America Live Stream: NBC and Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

