Casper Ruud 1st Norwegian to reach U.S. Open semifinals

Casper Ruud is the first Norwegian to make a U.S. Open semifinal.

The fifth-seeded Ruud knocked off No. 13 Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to continue his strong run this year in Grand Slam events.

Ruud must reach at least the final to have a chance at ending the U.S Open as the top-ranked player in the world. Ruud says he “doesn’t want think too much” about the potential accomplishment and he didn’t know the milestone was even in the cards until the draw started, but says the chance of leaving New York as world No. 1 is “extra motivation.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal can both end the U.S. Open as the new top-ranked player because Daniil Medvedev lost his match earlier in the tournament.

Ruud improved to 12-2 this season in his Grand Slam events.

Ruud was the runner-up at the French Open this year. He will face Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov in the semifinals.

The other women’s quarterfinal is No. 5 Ons Jabeur against Ajla Tomljanovic, the player who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.