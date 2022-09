2022 NFL Regular Season Schedule: How to Watch, Live Stream, Dates, Times, Matchups

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022 NFL Schedule is set and it’s almost time for kickoff. The season will be 18 weeks long, continuing the expanded 17-game schedule from last year, and the slate is going to feature new international venues and even more prime-time games.

With 2022 preseason action wrapped up, all the attention now shifts to Week 1. The regular season gets underway with the Kickoff Game at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face off against Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions. Then in the season opener of Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 11, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. You can catch all this Week 1 action on NBC and Peacock.

How to watch every 2022 NFL Game: Schedule & TV channels

NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

2022 NFL Schedule by Week

WEEK 1 Thursday, Sept. 8 Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Sunday, Sept. 11 New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., FOX New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m., FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Sept. 12 Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC WEEK 2 Thursday, Sept. 15 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Sept. 18 Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC WEEK 3 Thursday, Sept. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Sept. 25 New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., FOX Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., FOX Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., FOX San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Sept. 26 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC WEEK 4 Thursday, Sept. 29 Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 2 Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m., NFLN Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., FOX Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., FOX New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, October 03, 2022 Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 5 Thursday, Oct. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 9 New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m., NFLN Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., FOX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBS Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., FOX Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Oct. 10 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 6 Thursday, Oct. 13 Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 16 San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FOX Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FOX Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Oct. 17 Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 7 Thursday, Oct. 20 New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 23 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., FOX Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., CBS New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Oct. 24 Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 8 Thursday, Oct. 27 Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 30 Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 a.m., ESPN+ Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS New England Patriots vs. New York Jets , 1 p.m., CBS Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., FOX San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Oct. 31 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 9 Thursday, Nov. 3 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., FOX Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., FOX Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 10 Thursday, Nov. 10 Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers , 8 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Nov. 13 Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich), 9:30 a.m., NFLN Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., FOX Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FOX Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., FOX Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Nov. 14 Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 11 Thursday, Nov. 17 Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Nov. 20 Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., FOX Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS Washington Commanders vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., FOX Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Nov, 21 San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 12 Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., CBS New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., FOX New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings , 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Sunday, Nov. 27 Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FOX Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., FOX New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 13 Thursday, Dec. 1 Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Dec. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m., CBS Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Dec. 5 New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 14 Thursday, Dec. 8 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Dec. 11 New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Dec. 12 New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 15 Thursday, Dec. 15 San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Saturday, Dec. 17 Game TBD,1 p.m., NFLN Game TBD, 4:30 p.m. NFLN Game TBD, 8:15 p.m., NFLN Matchups Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, TBD New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders, TBD Sunday, Dec. 18 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FOX Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., FOX Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., FOX Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC WEEK 16 Thursday, Dec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Saturday, Dec. 24 Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., FOX Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., FOX New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., CBS Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., FOX Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., NFLN Sunday, Dec. 25 Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:30 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Monday, Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN WEEK 17 Thursday, Dec. 29 Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Saturday, Jan. 1 Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., FOX New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/ Peacock Sunday, Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC WEEK 18 Friday, Jan. 7 TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC TBD, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC Saturday, Jan. 8 Games TBD, 1 p.m., CBS Games TBD, 1 p.m., FOX Games TBD, 4:25 p.m., CBS Games TBD, 4:25 p.m., FOX Game TBD, 8:20 p.m. NBC/ Peacock Matchups Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, TBD New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, TBD Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, TBD Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, TBD Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, TBD Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, TBD New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, TBD Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, TBD Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders, TBD Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD

2022 NFL Schedule by Team

Find every NFL team’s 2022 schedule here– click through to each team to see where to watch or buy tickets here.

AFC Teams

NFC Teams

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!