Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK – Ons Jabeur extended her career-best run at Flushing Meadows by beating Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

The No. 5-seeded Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now is into the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the fourth time.

Jabeur will face unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic for a semifinal berth. Tomljanovic eliminated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the third round on Friday, then beat Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday.