NEW YORK – Andrey Rublev won the final point in a match that lasted more than four hours and beat No. 19 Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (10-7).

The ninth-seeded Rublev is set to play No. 7 Cameron Norrie in the fourth round.

Rublev hit only only 38 winners and had nine aces to Shapovalov’s 76 winners had 23 aces. Rublev needed five match points to finally win the match. The Russian collapsed on the ground and buried his face in his hands in exhaustion as the grandstands crowd went wild following one of the best matches in the first week of the tournament.

Rublev advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2017 and 2020 and also lost in the fourth round in 2019.