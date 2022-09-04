No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek advances to 4th round at U.S. Open

NEW YORK – No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

Swiatek won the last five games of the second set and has a potential path to a U.S. Open championship that does not include any past tournament champions. With Serena Williams headed into retirement following her loss, there’s not a single past champion still playing in the tournament.

That could open the door for Swiatek – and with all eyes now on the player plastered on a Times Square billboard ad

Davis, who had reached the third round at the U.S. Open for the first time, needed a trainer to check on her during the first set. She took a short break but played the rest of the match without incident.

The two-time French Open champion, Swiatek came to the U.S. Open just 4-4 in her last eight matches after winning 37 straight, but has breezed through her matches in Flushing Meadows. She had 25 winners against Davis.