MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games

By Sep 4, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Philadelphia Phillies v Pittsburgh Pirates
Getty Images
The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Pittsburgh Pirates today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Blue Jays vs Pirates matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games.

RELATED: MLB schedule 2022: Every Sunday morning baseball game on Peacock, matchups, what to know

What MLB games are on today?

(All times are listed as ET)

Blue Jays @ Pirates – 12:05 PM

Athletics @ Orioles – 1:35 PM

Rangers @ Red Sox – 1:35 PM

Marlins @ Braves – 1:35 PM

Rockies @ Reds – 1:40 PM

Royals @ Tigers – 1:40 PM

Nationals @ Mets – 1:40 PM

Yankees @ Rays – 1:40 PM

Twins @ White Sox – 2:10 PM

Cubs @ Cardinals – 2:15 PM

Mariners @ Guardians – 2:40 PM

Phillies @ Giants – 4:05 PM

Astros @ Angels – 4:07 PM

Brewers @ Diamondbacks – 4:10 PM

Padres @ Dodgers – 7:08 PM

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Pittsburgh Pirates:

  • When: Sunday, September 4
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA
  • Time: 12:00 p.m ET (live coverage begins at 11:30)
  • Live Stream: Watch live on Peacock

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:                           

Baseball is back and for the first time ever MLB games are coming to Peacock this May, featuring a total of 18 Sunday match ups.

In addition to MLB games, Peacock will also feature a new MLB hub which will include access to highlight packages and award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive.

