NEW YORK – Danielle Collins saved three set points in the tiebreaker to knock off Alize Cornet 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) in a match between two players who had eliminated former U.S. Open champions.

Collins defeated two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in a straight-sets win in the opening round and Cornet beat defending champion Emma Raducanu in straight sets in the first round.

The 19th-seeded Collins hit a whopping 52 winners against Cornet and moved on to the round of 16 for the first time in her career to play Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka has three wins over Collins and beat her in last year’s U.S. Open.

Cornet, who played in her Open-era record 63rd straight Grand Slam, had only 17 winners.